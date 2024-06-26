BruceDropEmOff banned on Twitch days after xQc rants

Twitch has banned streamer BruceDropEmOff’s alternate account just days after he engaged in a feud with xQc and went on heated rants against his fellow content creator.

BruceDropEmOff has been banned on his alt account, ‘offmepordecurb,’ which also prevents him from going live on his main profile.

On May 31, BruceDropEmOff shockingly rejoined Twitch after spending a year on Kick and immediately began to trash the green platform, accusing it of stifling his creativity.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who signed a $100M contract with Kick, defended the site, claiming Bruce never “believed in it” as a platform.

Bruce would fire back, after a former employee named Melissa made claims about Kick staff members making racist remarks and offering a streamer less money because she had cancer. Bruce called Lengyel a “d*ck eater” and the “golden boy” of the streaming world before calling out Lengyel’s community, as well.

“F**k every juicer, too!” he exclaimed about xQc’s fans. “Every juicer shot!”

This wasn’t the first time Bruce got into it with Lengyel’s fans. On June 23, footage emerged of Bruce on his alternate account where he made discriminating comments and uttered slurs against a user in his chat.

“We can meet up and both die,” he said. “Bomb strapped to my chest, b*tch ass.”

When viewing Bruce’s ‘offmepordecurb’ account, it says ,“This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

According to Twitch’s rules, going live on another account when your main or alternate is banned is considered “ban evasion,” and Bruce would be risking further punishment by accessing his primary account.

At the time of writing, the streamer has not commented on the reason for the ban and has yet to reveal how long he is banned for.