Kai Cenat loses it on Twitch as MW2 teammates scream racist and homophobic slurs

Twitch star Kai Cenat hit back at his teammates during a broadcasted MW2 game after they screamed racist and homophobic slurs in a tense confrontation.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and currently reigns as the site’s most-subscribed broadcaster, on top of boasting a whopping 3.2 million followers.

Unfortunately, as one of the platform’s biggest stars, he’s had his fair share of run-ins with haters, trolls, and critics — such as the time he was swatted earlier this year.

On November 28, Cenat experienced another incident after teammates in a game of Modern Warfare 2 lashed out at him and a second player with a slew of racist and homophobic slurs.

Instagram: KaiCenat Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Initially, Cenat simply tried to shout over the din of hateful comments, but eventually hit back at the teammates in an expletive-strewn clapback as they continued to harass him and his fellow player.

Kai Cenat brutally lashes out at racist teammates in MW2 stream

“Well, I would be f*cking mad if I was f*cking broke and… didn’t know what to do for the rest of my f*cking life,” Cenat shouted. “You’re a thirty-year-old f*cking bastard, you f*cking b*tch.”

“I’m gonna steal your Bud Lite and your cigarettes and shove it up your sister’s a, you f*cking f*cker. You dumba* b*tch. Enjoy the student loans, b*tch.”

Cenat certainly has the money to back up his claims; recently, the streamer was able to purchase a house for his mother after achieving great success on Twitch, something he claimed had been a lifelong goal for him.

Kai Cenat is not the first person of color to have endured such behavior from players during a live broadcast; in fact, prominent rapper T-Pain also experienced racism during a Call of Duty stream back in April and expertly shut down the trolls in a clip that went viral.

Modern Warfare 2 will soon have tools to combat hateful behavior, as well, with the game set to release a new reporting system that will let Infinity Ward moderators mute toxic players’ voice chat.