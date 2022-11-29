Kai Cenat loses it on Twitch as MW2 teammates scream racist and homophobic slurs

Twitch star Kai Cenat hit back at his teammates during a broadcasted MW2 game after they screamed racist and homophobic slurs in a tense confrontation.
Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and currently reigns as the site’s most-subscribed broadcaster, on top of boasting a whopping 3.2 million followers.
Unfortunately, as one of the platform’s biggest stars, he’s had his fair share of run-ins with haters, trolls, and critics — such as the time he was swatted earlier this year.
On November 28, Cenat experienced another incident after teammates in a game of Modern Warfare 2 lashed out at him and a second player with a slew of racist and homophobic slurs.
Initially, Cenat simply tried to shout over the din of hateful comments, but eventually hit back at the teammates in an expletive-strewn clapback as they continued to harass him and his fellow player.
Kai Cenat brutally lashes out at racist teammates in MW2 stream
“Well, I would be f*cking mad if I was f*cking broke and… didn’t know what to do for the rest of my f*cking life,” Cenat shouted. “You’re a thirty-year-old f*cking bastard, you f*cking b*tch.”
“I’m gonna steal your Bud Lite and your cigarettes and shove it up your sister’s a, you f*cking f*cker. You dumba* b*tch. Enjoy the student loans, b*tch.”
Cenat certainly has the money to back up his claims; recently, the streamer was able to purchase a house for his mother after achieving great success on Twitch, something he claimed had been a lifelong goal for him.
Kai Cenat is not the first person of color to have endured such behavior from players during a live broadcast; in fact, prominent rapper T-Pain also experienced racism during a Call of Duty stream back in April and expertly shut down the trolls in a clip that went viral.
Modern Warfare 2 will soon have tools to combat hateful behavior, as well, with the game set to release a new reporting system that will let Infinity Ward moderators mute toxic players’ voice chat.