Kai Cenat completes Twitch takeover by becoming most-subscribed streamer

Kai Cenat’s ascension up the Twitch ranks has been lightning fast, and now the Any Means Possible streamer has taken the throne as the most-subscribed streamer on the platform.

Kai Cenat is no stranger to breaking records. After overtaking Felix ‘xQc’ Leyngel as the most-subbed English speaking streamer, he still had quite the mountain to overcome to complete his goal of being #1 overall.

The previous record holder, Casimito, held 117,000 subs which was well ahead of Cenat’s 104,772 peak. However, on the night of October 15, the leaderboard underwent quite the shuffle and Casimito dropped to just over 50,000 subs, planting the young prankster firmly in the lead over the competition.

The young streamer was hanging out live on BruceDropEmOff’s channel when the news came in. The chat instantly exploded with congratulations but he took the time to verify it for himself before celebrating.

After a quick check of TwitchTracker confirmed what chat was saying, his reaction was nothing short of priceless as the reality of the situation began to sit in.

This monstrous achievement comes only 10 days after the company shipped the rising star a custom Twitch-themed gift for crossing the 100k sub mark, which seemed to have calmed his speculation over whether or not Twitch was ignoring his progress and impact on the website.

As far as all-time sub records are concerned, he’s firmly inside the Top 10, but Ludwig’s infamous subathon record of 283,000 is still quite a distance away.

If Cenat wants to make a run for the true number one spot then he’ll likely need to find a similar way to sweeten the deal for his audience, but with the help of AMP and their legion of fans, that dream may not be too far out of reach.