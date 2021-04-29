T-Pain shuts down racist Call of Duty players in the best way possible - Dexerto

It can be hard to figure out how to deal with toxicity in Call of Duty: Warzone, but not for T-Pain. Encountering some racists in his lobby, the multi-talented artist absolutely shut them down in a perfect way.

T-Pain has done it all. The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer has won multiple Grammy awards, appeared in blockbuster movies, and now even streams on Twitch. But there’s another accolade to add to the mantle, as the talented creator single handedly sat down, and shut down, an entire lobby of racist CoD players.

If you’ve played CoD, or online video games generally, you’re probably very familiar with what those lobbies can be like. Under the veil of internet anonymity, people are comfortable saying obscenities that they might not be so comfortable saying in person. It’s vile behavior and sometimes simply reporting their accounts in-game isn’t a satisfying-enough response.

While loading into a game of Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, T-Pain was greeted with a “f**k Black Lives Matter,” followed by a series of racial slurs and other inappropriate language. Unbothered, the celebrity listened, took notice of their gamer tags, and then proceeded to shut them all up in beautifully satisfying fashion.

After listening to the racist tirades, T-Pain loads into the map and lets his teammates know where his mindset is at: “I want all of them. I want every single f**king one of them.”

One kill, two kills, three kills — the versatile musician proceeds to simply demolish the opposing team. And with every kill, his screams grow louder: “I want every single f**king one of them. I want it all. I want it all. I want every part of it. I want the whole thing.”

And it doesn’t stop there, T-Pain continues to rack up kills and talk his talk all the way until the game ends. At that point, the gigantic “Victory” screen scrolls onto his screen and a big, red “Defeat” appears for his enemies.

Once the match chat opens up during the score screen, T-Pain closes his response with some trash talk and a final “stupid idiots” for his enemies.

And then comes the most satisfying part. Having spanked the racist lobby in-game, T-Pain’s trash talk elicits one thing from his formerly talkative enemies: silence.