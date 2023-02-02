Kai Cenat freaks out as he risks ban after banned streamer appears on Twitch subathon

Kai Cenat had a slight freak out on stream as he begged Twitch not to ban him after he, unknowingly, had a banned streamer appear on his subathon.

Over the last year, Kai Cenat has risen to the upper echelons of Twitch, rubbing shoulders with some long-standing veteran streamers as he’s routinely picked up tens of thousands of subscribers each month.

He did have a slight wobble at the end of January, though, as Kai was banned for a few days after he’d eaten edibles and passed out on stream. As the ban was lifted, he announced he’d be hosting a 30-day subathon.

That subathon will see him become the most-subbed streamer on the platform, at least for a short while. However, it also got off to a less-than-ideal start.

Kai Cenat panics as banned streamer appears on subathon

A few hours into his February 1 stream, Kai conducted a few e-dates – which is something he’s done a few times before – but was unaware that one of the participants, lildedjanet, had been banned on Twitch.

After talking to her for a few minutes, Kai was alerted to that fact and quickly questioned her about it. “Are you banned on Twitch?” he quickly asked twice. As he didn’t get a swift answer, he kicked the banned streamer off the stream.

“I didn’t know, I swear to God. Twitch Gods, please, I did not know. I mean that’s on her right, that’s not on me,” he added, with his producer also telling him that she did not reveal she was banned beforehand.

Banned streamers cannot appear on another channel as it is considered ban evasion, but Twitch’s community guidelines state that the other streamer has to “knowingly feature” them to be in trouble themselves. Which, Kai didn’t do as he quickly booted her off.

Kai did also urge any other potential participants not to try and get involved if they are also banned.

Avoiding punishment, which seems possible in this case, would be the desired outcome for him and his fans, given he’s just kicked off a massive subathon and only just returned from his previous suspension. Though, you never know with Twitch.