Kai Cenat announces 30-day subathon: Date, stream & more

Kai Cenat has just announced his highly-anticipated subathon, revealing that he’ll be streaming for a grand total of 30 days without stopping. Here’s how to tune in.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most-subscribed streamers with a massive fanbase, boasting over 3.7 million followers on the purple streaming platform.

His fame has spread far and wide from the realm of social media, even earning him attention from major celebrities like rapper Blueface and music artist SZA.

Now, he’s taking on a major feat of endurance after revealing an upcoming subathon that will last nearly a month long.

How to watch Kai Cenat’s 30-day subathon

On January 31, Kai uploaded a humorous skit to Twitter and YouTube announcing that he’ll be streaming for a 30-day period.

Kai’s subathon will begin on February 1, 2023, and will likely end on March 2, 2023.

Fans can watch Kai’s stream over on his official Twitch channel.

He humorously named his subathon the ‘Mafiathon,’ and users are already pumped about this new chapter of content in the streamer’s career.

What is a subathon?

A subathon is generally defined as a type of live broadcast where, for every subscription a streamer receives, a set amount of time is added onto their stream.

Perhaps one of the most famous subathons belongs to Ludwig, who famously streamed for 31 days back in 2021. However, the record for the longest-running subathon to date goes to Emilycc, who has streamed for 446 days and counting as of our last report.

Although Kai Cenat’s stream has a set time limit, it’s clear that his fanbase is excited about this upcoming event, which was allegedly scheduled for some time in January before he was unexpectedly banned on January 26.

For now, it looks like he’s kicking off February with a bang — and there’s no telling what special challenges or moments he’ll include in the stream like Ludwig’s Dreamhack subathon, where he spent 50 hours trapped in a glass box.