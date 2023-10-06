Kai Cenat loses it after Drake FaceTimes him during album-release Twitch stream

Kai Cenat lost it after Drake called him on FaceTime while the Twitch star was listening to Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs, on stream.

Over the last few years, Kai Cenat has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to his eccentric Twitch streams and YouTube videos.

He’s had a variety of celebs on his stream as well, including Ice Spice, Offset, and more.

While listening to Drakes’s new album For All the Dogs, Kai surprised his fans with a FaceTime call from Champagne Papi himself.

Kai Cenat loses it after getting FaceTime call from Drake

In the hours leading up to the release of Drakes’s new album, Kai Cenat hung out with his community on stream. As soon as the album dropped, Kai began listening to the new songs.

After just a few songs, Kai suddenly got a FaceTime call. “Oh f**k, Oh sh*t. Somebody’s calling me, chat,” he said.

Seconds later Kai lost it with excitement as the face on the other end was none other than Drake himself.

This isn’t the first time Kai Cenat and Drake have linked up recently, either, as the Canadian rapper gave Kai a shoutout during one of his most recent concerts.

“Make some noise for my brother Kai Cenat one time in here, you know,” Drake said to the crowd.

It’s unknown if we’ll see Drake on Kai’s stream anytime soon, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

