Kai Cenat slams “petty” Twitch after BruceDropEmOff signs with Kick

Kai Cenat has reacted to BruceDropEmOff’s announcement that he’s signed with Kick, calling Twitch “petty” while giving advice to the streamer.

It’s official. BruceDropEmOff is the latest Twitch star to join Adin Ross, Trainwreck, and more as Kick’s latest content creator.

Twitch star and Bruce’s friend Kai Cenat reacted to the creator’s announcement video on stream, expressing how happy he is for Bruce.

Cenat also had a message for his buddy, mentioning that he should focus on not getting banned from Twitch now that he’s on Kick — slamming the “petty” purple app in the process.

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat slams “petty” Twitch after Bruce joins Kick

During the clip, Kai clarified that he doesn’t want Bruce to get banned from Twitch now that he’s streaming on Kick full-time.

“Don’t get banned on Twitch. You’ll be able to multi-task. Me, you, and Rage can still do what we do, and you could still go hop on Omegle after. You still could go do what you wanna do,” he explained before slamming Twitch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“You know, Bruce. You know how petty Twitch is. How angry companies can be when you make certain decisions in your life, bro. I’m just saying, you got a target on your back now.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic starts at 5:58 in the video)

Since leaving OTK earlier in 2023, BruceDropEmOff has been hit with several bans on Twitch, including an indefinite suspension back on January 27 that saw him leave the platform for over a month before it was overturned.

Bruce has yet to go live on his Kick channel since the announcement, but many are eagerly awaiting him to start his next stream.

We’ll be sure to update you on his first broadcast as soon as it happens, but in the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.