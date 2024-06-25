Kai Cenat unfollows Dr Disrespect after streamer admits to ‘inappropriately’ messaging minor

Twitch star Kai Cenat unfollowed Dr Disrespect during a live broadcast on June 25 after the YouTube streamer admitted to messaging a minor in 2017.

Dr Disrespect was handed a permanent ban from Twitch in 2020, with no public reason given as to why, leaving viewers and fellow streamers confused and awaiting answers.

Those answers would come four years later after an ex-Twitch employee made allegations that an unnamed male streamer had “s*xted a minor” using the platform’s Whisper function — accusations that were later tied to Dr Disrespect.

On June 25, the Doc confirmed that he had messaged an underaged person in Twitch Whispers, but claimed they were merely “casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more.” He also confirmed that this was the reason for his permanent ban from Twitch.

Kai Cenat put his Elden Ring DLC stream on pause to react to the news, completely floored that one of the streaming world’s biggest names publicly admitted to messaging a minor.

“What the f*ck?” he shouted, turning away from his own broadcast to stand on a chair (rather, a meticulous recreation of the Iron Throne). He then quickly took to Google to confirm the Doc’s age — 42 years old — before

“Regardless, bro, it don’t matter what age you are,” Kai yelled. “What the f*ck? A minor?”

After reading the rest of the Doc’s statement, Kai silently put a hand over his mouth in shock before heading over to his X profile and unfollowing the streamer.

“Oh my god, boy. Go take that break, bro,” Kai said. “Go be about your own life and shit.”

When a fan asked why he unfollowed Dr Disrespect, Kai admitted that he’s “had to unfollow” a lot of people in his life.

Dir Disrespect says that he is taking an “extended vacation” with his family, but has promised to return to broadcasting after his break and denies any wrongdoing, reiterating that he has never been “criminally charged.”

Kai is just the latest big streamer to react to the news about Doc after Ninja speculated that something big had to have happened for him to get dropped from his own game studio.

“They did their own investigative research behind the scenes and found enough evidence to let him go from the company. Not administrative leave, not ‘We’ll address this later.’ If that’s not enough evidence… they found something, is what I’m trying to say.”

As a result of the news, Dr Disrespect parted ways with his game studio, Midnight Society. Turtle Beach has also stopped working with the streamer, who is now stepping away from the limelight following his latest statement.