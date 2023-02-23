Josh Richards teases Kardashians appearance after viral Dixie D’Amelio dinner date

TikTok star Josh Richards explained his viral dinner date with Dixie D’Amelio and her family, saying that they were all filming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Dixie D’Amelio has been linked to fellow influencer Josh Richards for the past few weeks, with fans convinced that the two are secretly dating following her breakup from ex-man Noah Beck last year.

Although neither party has addressed the romance rumors surrounding them, fans just can’t help pairing the two stars together as they continue to appear alongside each other at events like the Super Bowl and birthday parties.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, Josh was spotted having dinner with Dixie D’Amelio and her parents, where some pretty big cameras were seen recording the proceedings. Fans went wild with speculation. Was Josh officially meeting the family as Dixie’s new boyfriend on an episode of The D’Amelio Show?

Unfortunately, we still aren’t sure about that first part — but Josh did spill the beans as to one reason why he was there. According to the TikToker, he was attending the dinner to film an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, not The D’Amelio Show.

Josh Richards to appear on KUWTK with Dixie D’Amelio

“That was for Kim Kardashian’s show, I think,” he clarified in an episode of the BFFs Podcast. “That was for the Kardashians.”

Article continues after ad

“We were all there,” he added. “The Kardashians were at that dinner. Er, Kim was. …it was a prison reform dinner. You know how Kim will like, get people out of jail?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

(Topic begins at 35:19)

Josh went on to clarify that he had been personally invited to the dinner by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and Dixie, separately, and decided to attend.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashians have rubbed elbows with major influencers; Addison Rae notably struck up a close friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, who even appeared in her Netflix film, ‘He’s All That.’