Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian reveal how they handle "sneaky" fans and paparazzi - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae is quickly climbing the ladder to A-List celebrity status — but being an influencer can come with some serious invasions of privacy.

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have been close friends for some time. The two first started hanging out in summer of last year, and have become nigh-inseparable ever since.

Both personalities are huge stars in their own right; Kourtney has been a repeating presence on Keeping up with the Kardashians for years, while Addison Rae has experienced a more recent rise to fame thanks to her viral TikTok content.

As such, it makes sense that the two often get assailed by pushy paparazzi and the occasional overly-enthusiastic fan — but a recent episode of Rae’s ‘That Was Fun’ podcast revealed some of the more shockingly invasive aspects of being a celebrity.

During their conversation, Kourtney revealed that she’s seen fans attempting to “sneak” photos of her and her children in the bathroom, leading the reality TV star to set some polite, yet firm boundaries with them.

“We were in Aspen, and someone was sneaking a photo of me and Penelope, but then another little girl too, a friend, and I was like, ‘Hey, we’re in the restroom,'” Kourtney said. “‘I’m with my daughter. This is a pretty private moment. Can you just delete your photos, and I’m happy to take a photo with you outside of the bathroom?'”

“I hate to even have to say that,” she continued. “But no, you’re not gonna sneak little photos off to the side in the bathroom!”

“Sometimes people don’t understand,” Addison added. “We’re so willing to take photos and do this and do that, but in moments like that especially, like in the restroom — I’ve taken some photos in the bathroom for sure, but I’m like, ‘I literally just peed.’ This is so weird!”

Rae admitted that, as a celebrity, fans get so much access to stars that there isn’t a clear boundary of what they are and are not willing to share — but both personalities admitted that they ultimately get to draw the line in that regard.