Josh Richards responds to Nessa Barrett & Jaden Hossler relationship drama - Dexerto

TikTok star Josh Richards has responded to Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler’s new relationship on an episode of the BFFs podcast, revealing that he wants everyone to move forward from the situation.

The internet was thrown into chaos after Mads Lewis uploaded a TikTok that implied Nessa Barrett had ‘taken’ boyfriend Jaden Hossler from her. The now-deleted video came as a shock to many fans, as well as Josh Richards, who had previously been in a relationship with Nessa.

Josh initially said “it just doesn’t make sense, I don’t get where it’s coming from,” calling it “such a bizarre claim.”

However, it quickly became apparent that there was more substance to the rumors after Nessa and Jaden were spotted hugging in public, and even got matching tattoos.

On April 13 Josh tweeted that he wanted to “handle this offline” and that he “just needs time to think.” He also added that: “I’m doing ok and have no ill will towards anyone.”

Personally, I am going to handle this offline. The last 3 weeks has been hard on me and I just need time to think. I appreciate all of my friends and supporters that have reached out to check in on me. It means more than you know. I’m doing ok and have no ill will towards anyone. — Josh (@JoshRichards) April 13, 2021

After Mads appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to tell her side of the story, Josh and the BFFs podcast team released an episode to talk about the crazy drama, and hear Josh’s thoughts on the situation.

Speaking about Mads’ deleted TikTok, Josh said: “It didn’t have to be put to social media right away, that’s the one thing. It was like a, ‘let me just bring this to social media and sh*t on everyone’s lives.'”

He went on to say that, “we didn’t even have it figured out between us four, or like the friend group or whatever. So it’s like, how are we gonna start throwing sh*t on social media when we don’t even know what’s going on. That’s when the assumptions come out.”

Clarifying the timeline to viewers, the TikToker explained: “It was like, we broke up, then they became a thing. And it’s like, whatever. I’m moving on from it, they’re moving in their way, and for me, I just wish [them] the best. That’s it.”

“I don’t want now it to become a game of, ‘let’s sh*t on each other, and let’s go out and have these teams and wars and hashtags,’ that’s not what I want.”

It’s clear that Josh is ready to end the public drama and resolve things behind the scenes, so it may be that he doesn’t speak on the situation any further.