Josh Richards responds to Mads Lewis’ “bizarre” rumor about Nessa Barrett - Dexerto

On the BBFs podcast, TikTok star Josh Richards gave his thoughts on rumors that his ex, Nessa Barrett, and Jaden Hossler are romantically involved, following a now-deleted TikTok by Mads Lewis.

TikTok stars Mads Lewis caused a stir on social media after fans discovered that she had unfollowed boyfriend Jaden Hossler, as well as deleting all her pictures with him, leading many to believe that the pair had broken up.

People were further baffled after it was also revealed that she had unfollowed fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett, who is involved in an on-and-off relationship with Josh Richards.

As rumors began to emerge, Mads stunned everyone by uploading a TikTok that featured clips of Jaden and Nessa together, along with the lyrics, “she took him faster than you could say sabotage.” The video also featured images relating to Nessa and Jaden’s song ‘La Di Die.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

She deleted the video shortly after, and commented on a TikTokRoom post about the video to respond to some of the backlash she was getting. “I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. I agree the video was immature, and I could have expressed myself in a different way, or even just kept it to myself,” she wrote, going on to say, “I know Ness better than anyone, and she knows exactly why I posted this video, and that’s all that matters.”

She also added, “and for those of you telling me to keep it off social media or (text her, call her,) I tried and she didn’t answer, so maybe this will get her attention.”

Nessa responded on Twitter by telling fans she’s, “not in a place to entertain those full of hatred and lies.”

i have been through so much recently. i’ve broken down completely 2 weeks ago and have nearly done something that is irreversible. i got up and decided to release all of the negatives in my life. i’m not in a place to entertain those full of hatred and lies. — ness (@nessaabarrett) March 31, 2021

Josh Richards responds to rumors

In a last-minute addition to a BFFs episode with Dave Portnoy, Josh reacted to the rumors developing about Nessa and Jaden, revealing that he and Nessa are currently on a break, after she wanted to take time for herself to look after her mental health.

“For me when I first see the video, I don’t know anything from Nessa’s side, I don’t know anything from Jaden’s side,” Josh said, adding that, “Mads has already been trying to text me this whole morning,” prior to her posting the video.

Topic starts at 52:53

When speaking about the TikTok, Josh said that, “what I’ve come to the conclusion of believing, is that Mads is tripping her f***ing d**k off. This is like, ‘I got my life affected so I’m gonna affect other peoples’ life.’ And it just doesn’t make sense, I don’t get where it’s coming from.” He also added that it’s “such a bizarre claim.”

The situation has confused countless TikTok fans, and the stars involved as well, though whether this gets resolved behind the scenes remains to be seen.