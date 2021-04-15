How to use the TikTok shapeshifting filter - Dexerto

TikTok users have been finding out which popular characters they most look like by using the popular ‘shapeshifting filter’ that’s going viral on the app.

Video sharing app TikTok has become well known for its huge selection of filters. They have everything from beauty filters to bizarre effects, and they have provided a huge amount of entertainment for users of the platform, and have often been the starting point for many viral trends.

One filter that people have been keen to get their hands on is the shapeshifting filter. This filter allows users to insert a picture, and on the count of three, their face will morph into one of the people in the selected image.

Advertisement

Some say that it indicates who you most resemble, but people have been finding that that’s probably not the case, after getting some varied results.

Many users have been using pictures with grids that feature the entire cast of a popular franchise, for example, Marvel characters, anime characters, and more.

Now that the filter has been made available on the platform in the US and other countries, people are excited to try this popular effect out. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

How to use shapeshifting grid filter on TikTok

Launch the app, and go to the discovery page by clicking the search bar. Type ‘shapeshifting’ and click enter. Select the shapeshifting effect. Select the image from your camera roll that you want to use in the video. Grid images of whole casts can be accessed by searching for your favorite show or movie on Google images. Press the record button, wait three seconds, and see who you end up morphing into.

While you may not end up morphing into the character you most resemble, this filter can certainly provide some hilarious results.

Advertisement

People have been experimenting with different TV shows, movies, and even just random images from their camera roll, and there’s plenty more fun to be had.

TikTok users are excited to finally be able to try out this interesting filter, and it didn’t take long for it to go viral again on the app.