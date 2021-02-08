JoJo Siwa shares first photos with new girlfriend: “Happiest I’ve ever been”

YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa has finally released photos of her girlfriend after revealing that her new beau had helped inspire her internet-breaking announcement last month.

It’s safe to say that JoJo Siwa has officially taken over the internet. A former ‘Dance Moms’ star, the tow-headed youngster has made quite a name for herself on YouTube, even scoring her own line of hair bows and slime in partnership with Walmart.

That’s not all; Siwa is also a renowned pop star, boasting a slew of original songs that are hailed for their positivity and upbeat messages.

With her bedazzled, rainbow-infused style and explosive personality, it comes as little surprise that Siwa has managed to amass an incredible online following — but her popularity exploded on January 22, when Siwa came out to the entire internet.

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

That’s not all; Siwa also revealed that she’s got a girlfriend, as told during her interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

“It is true — I have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” Siwa said. “That’s not something I’m ashamed of.”

(Topic begins at 1:30)

Just a few days later, Siwa uploaded the first-ever photos of herself and her new boo to Instagram, revealing that they’d been “best friends” for over a year before making things official.

Read More: Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021, I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend,” Siwa wrote. “Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Siwa’s pics with her bae show the two holding hands and even giving each other piggy backs at a theme park, as well as a short clip that shows them singing together in the car.

It also seems that Siwa’s girlfriend has made a possible appearance in her latest YouTube video, although comments on the upload have been turned off.

Thus far, Siwa has been met with an outpouring of support on all sides in wake of her big reveal, with fans and fellow creators alike ecstatic for her happiness.