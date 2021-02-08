Logo
Entertainment

JoJo Siwa shares first photos with new girlfriend: “Happiest I’ve ever been”

Published: 8/Feb/2021 20:15

by Virginia Glaze
JoJo Siwa releases first pictures with new girlfriend
YouTube: It's JoJo Siwa

Share

JoJo Siwa

YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa has finally released photos of her girlfriend after revealing that her new beau had helped inspire her internet-breaking announcement last month.

It’s safe to say that JoJo Siwa has officially taken over the internet. A former ‘Dance Moms’ star, the tow-headed youngster has made quite a name for herself on YouTube, even scoring her own line of hair bows and slime in partnership with Walmart.

That’s not all; Siwa is also a renowned pop star, boasting a slew of original songs that are hailed for their positivity and upbeat messages.

With her bedazzled, rainbow-infused style and explosive personality, it comes as little surprise that Siwa has managed to amass an incredible online following — but her popularity exploded on January 22, when Siwa came out to the entire internet.

That’s not all; Siwa also revealed that she’s got a girlfriend, as told during her interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

“It is true — I have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” Siwa said. “That’s not something I’m ashamed of.”

(Topic begins at 1:30)

Just a few days later, Siwa uploaded the first-ever photos of herself and her new boo to Instagram, revealing that they’d been “best friends” for over a year before making things official.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021, I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend,” Siwa wrote. “Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Siwa’s pics with her bae show the two holding hands and even giving each other piggy backs at a theme park, as well as a short clip that shows them singing together in the car.

It also seems that Siwa’s girlfriend has made a possible appearance in her latest YouTube video, although comments on the upload have been turned off.

Thus far, Siwa has been met with an outpouring of support on all sides in wake of her big reveal, with fans and fellow creators alike ecstatic for her happiness.

Entertainment

Twitch founder Justin reveals if he regrets selling the streaming platform

Published: 8/Feb/2021 18:59

by Michael Gwilliam
Justin Kan Twitch logo
Flickr/Josh Hallett/Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch co-founder Justin Kan has revealed whether or not he regrets selling the extremely popular streaming platform to Amazon.

The 37-year-old took to TikTok on February 7 to answer an interesting question posed to him: If he ever regrets selling Twitch, given how much it’s worth today.

Kan’s ties to the site stem all the way back to 2007, when the platform was originally called Justin.tv before it morphed into Twitch.

According to Kan, when they sold the site in 2014 for $970 million, he “thought that was an insane amount.”

Justin.tv mascot logo
Twitch
The Justin.TV mascot was a gorilla with a camcorder.

“But now, reportedly, Twitch is worth fifteen to twenty billion,” he added. “Proving that things can always be bigger than you think.”

Twitch has become one of the most popular streaming platforms on the internet, with as many as 15 million daily active users just one year ago. Chances are those numbers have grown since then. Nonetheless, Justin doesn’t seem to mind.

“A couple things to consider: One, it’s not clear that without the capital infusion from Amazon, Twitch would be anywhere near as successful as it is today,” he said, which is a very good point. Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the world, and with all their resources, Twitch gets a major boost.

@justinkan

Reply to @kevinbacon18 did we sell too soon?? #greenscreen #twitch #startup

♬ original sound – Justin Kan

“And two, having the win from selling Twitch helped me realize that having more, more, more and more money in the bank is not necessarily going to make me any happier,” Kan added with a grin on his face.

This part is also interesting in that it’s a good lesson for anyone with a business, or anyone just looking to make money in life. There are some things that money can’t buy, and happiness may not be one of them.

“So no, I don’t regret selling, he concluded. “Everything is as it’s supposed to be.”

For anyone who was ever curious about Kan selling the platform, his answer should be more than enough to suffice that he has absolutely no regrets at all.