The internet was left stunned after witnessing JoJo Siwa’s tampon appearing to fall out during her ‘Guilty Pleasure’ music video.

Pop artist and professional dancer JoJo Siwa released her first EP ‘Guilty Pleasure’ on July 12. She conducted a music video for one of the highly anticipated songs of the same name, which is a nod to all those who spend their time trolling her online.

Though JoJo teased her hit song on TikTok by showing her 45M followers snippets of her choreography when the GP music video finally dropped, so did something else.

In her official music video, the artist’s sanitary tampon appeared to fall from between her legs and onto the floor.

The incident seemingly happened as she stomped her feet during her chorus, “I’m your guilty pleasure…”

JoJo was centered between her backup dancers, so the fallen item was in clear sight during her performance.

TikTokers have since reacted to the star not editing it out of her music video.

“I’m feeling unwell,” commented one viewer.

“Jaw is on the floor,” said another.

Others questioned if the tampon could have been part of her costume.

“That has to be just a part of her costume cuz there is just absolutely no way…” wrote one.

Another fan added, “JoJo have you learned nothing,” referring to the viral TikTok trend where an audio of her singing off-pitch is used during quieter moments like proposals or wedding vows.

JoJo’s apparent tampon fiasco isn’t the only backlash she’s faced lately. In June, she went viral for her “disturbing” Pride performance where she danced inappropriately and drank straight from a Tito’s vodka bottle.

Though there have been plenty of TikToks and comments online about her GP music video, JoJo hasn’t confirmed or denied that it was a tampon that fell.