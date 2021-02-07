Logo
What happened to Sway House? Members reveal why it’s dead

Published: 7/Feb/2021 17:23 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 18:08

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Triller

Sway House

Founded just over a year ago, on 4 January 2020, Sway LA was once one of the most formidable content houses on the TikTok scene. Now, however, former members of the House like Griffin Johnson and Quinton Griggs have revealed that there’s “no real Sway” anymore.

Re-igniting rumors into the demise of Sway that initially started last month, former Sway member Quinton Griggs revealed on TikTok that Sway LA  was no more. Addressing fans in his video, Griggs, 16, admitted that “Sway isn’t really a thing anymore.”

He continued: “We’re all boys, we all love each other but there is no real Sway.” Griggs was a founding member of Sway House before moving to Sway Gaming in July in order to “protect his brand” following a string of controversies concerning the House.

But it isn’t just Quinton who seems convinced that the Sway House is over. Griffin Johnson, who also traded Sway House for Sway Gaming over the summer, reiterated in an interview that “there is no actual Sway House anymore.”

@jodiguglielmiGriffin Johnson told me there’s “no actual Sway House anymore” ##sway ##swayhouse ##cancelthenoise ##griffinjohnson♬ original sound – Jodi Guglielmi

“We had our fun,” he said, speaking to Jodi Guglielmi of People Magazine. “When we first got here there was a crazy amount of fame and we had the typical LA time, but then we just decided we were over it and that’s when we decided to split up.”

While Johnson and the boys appears to be “over” Sway House, it looks like fans might not be quite ready to let go, with one fan on Instagram saying “this hurt my feelings” while another announced that they were “gonna go cry” following the announcement.

What happened to the Sway House?

Rumors of the Sway House ending have been rife for a while, but they reached fever pitch when TikToker and Sway House member Blake Gray ominously Tweeted in December: “all good things must come to an end at some point.”

Adding fuel to the fire, several members of the Sway House – including Bryce Hall, Blake Gray, Josh Richards, Noah Beck and Quinton Griggs – removed associations to Sway from their social media bios.

Most notably, Michael Gruen, manager of the Sway House, also removed mentions of Sway from his profile and appeared to streamline his client base to just Hall, Richards and Johnson as opposed to the rest of the House.

At the time, both Bryce Hall and Josh Richards appeared to quell rumors that Sway as we knew it was coming to an end. While Hall tweeted out “#sway4lyfe till the end”, Richards said on his BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy: “How can you really say it’s broken up? Cause one week there’s no YouTube content together, a TikTok hasn’t been made, or there’s this joking around, or this beef, that ‘Sway’s over, Sway’s ended.’ People just jump to conclusions.”

However, with big names leaving and multiple TikTokers seeming to confirm that Sway LA is dead, it looks like that the Sway House is one content house that is going to be left in 202o.

Mizkif explains why OTK wanted Jinny to leave Esfand’s House

Published: 7/Feb/2021 15:54 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 16:00

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer Mizkif next to Jinny
YouTube: Mizkif / Instagram: yyj0728

Esfand Jinny Mizkif Twitch

After Twitch streamer Jinny announced on stream that she would be leaving the US, fellow streamer Mizkif explained why he and the OTK (One True King) collective had agreed with the decision for Jinny to leave Esfand’s house, where she has been living in Texas.

Jinny is a hugely popular Korean streamer, gaining over 550,000 followers on Twitch since she started in 2017. In March 2020 she moved into fellow streamer Esfand’s home as a result of the global health crisis, and since then has made a great deal of content with him.

Esfand is part of a streamer collective called OTK (One True King,) which also includes streamers such as Mizkif and Asmongold.

One True King Asmongold WoW org
Instagram: otknetwork
One True King features some of the biggest names in WoW.

On February 5, Jinny announced on stream that she would be leaving the US after doing some traveling. She explained that was going to had to leave for visa-related reasons anyway but had plans to return in the summer – though now she doesn’t know when she will return.

Her various reasons for leaving, in addition to her visa, included that her brother didn’t come to the US to be inside all the time, saying that they would be be “coming back when things are better.”

OTK’s Mizkif discussed Jinny’s tearful explanation on stream, and explained why he and other members of the group felt she needed to leave, despite “liking her a lot.”

He began by sharing with his viewers that they are trying to be particularly careful about obeying current health regulations, as Asmon’s mom is vulnerable. However, he adds that “Jinny, I feel like doesn’t understand the situation as much as she should.”

Mizkif goes on to explain why the group is particularly sensitive to people obeying the rules currently, as, “Asmon’s mom is super sick, Tips just had a baby, Russell has the immune system of a child.”

He added that “she just flew in her brother, and people got upset about it. She thinks it’s best, and we think it’s best for her to go home. I feel really bad for Esfand.”

Jinny mentioned in her stream that she discussed her decision a lot with Esfand, so it seems that her leaving mutually suits everyone for the time being. Jinny has not revealed any intended date for her US return, as the situation is currently impossible to predict.