JoJo Siwa reveals she’s “changing my next move” after negative reactions to her ‘new era’

JoJo Siwa has finally said that she’s initiating a change after negative opinions over the last few months.

JoJo Siwa turned many heads after she announced her “not made for children era” on Instagram in May. In her post, she made fans aware that her upcoming content would be “disturbing or offensive” to some viewers.

When she released her new single ‘Karma’ in April, fans weren’t keen on the choreography that came with it. Some even agreed she choreographed the “worst” dance moves in history.

While she’s transitioned her style a few times, JoJo announced to TikTok on June 17 that she would be “changing her next move” after hearing the opinions of her fans “loud and clear.”

She went on to say that she’s “said and done a lot in the last three months.” And because of her fans, she now “has a new idea” of what her next song will be.

While her explanation appeared little by little, a shocking video of her played in the background of her TikTok.

She included clips of her bruised back eye during her 21st birthday, her performing at Pride in the Park chugging vodka, her viral dance moves, and Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms screaming at her.

JoJo, who faced loads of criticism for touching herself during her Pride Performance in June, didn’t clarify if she was regretful of her decision-making over the last few months, but her video compilation made it clear that she’s taken notice of how much she’s changed.

Fans in the comments were shocked that she had just essentially teased a trailer for what’s to come.

Another added, “You putting all these clips together regardless of what people have said about you is so iconic… they could never make me hate you.”

Some agreed that they wanted to see the artist transition into either a “beach aesthetic” or country. While another said that they “genuinely” wanted to hear what she had to say in her next song lyrics.

Though it took months for JoJo to want to make a change, she assured fans that she’d “be back in a few” with what’s next.