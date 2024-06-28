JoJo Siwa’s new arm tattoo reveals major milestone in her upcoming album

JoJo Siwa showcased a new arm tattoo that reveals a major milestone in her upcoming album.

Pop artist JoJo Siwa revealed to her 45M TikTok followers earlier in June that she would be “changing my next move” after months of criticism from fans.

Since then, she’s been teasing new music by sharing dance rehearsals and snippets of her new song ‘Guilty Pleasure.’

She also told fans that she was “sick of waiting” for her new music to be released, so she and her team have been on a “speed mission” to see her highly-anticipated project come to fruition.

While she’s been revealing more and more via TikTok, another clue about her next album has just been found.

On June 26, the Costello Tattoo Team based out of Sherman Oaks, CA, shared to their Instagram that JoJo had inked her arm with the image of her upcoming album cover.

The artist’s tattoo appeared to be a teddy bear wearing an eye mask, Angel wings, and a bulletproof vest. “Her new album cover brought to life in ink,” the IG caption read.

JoJo could be seen showing off her new ink while grinning from ear to ear, sporting a cutoff tee shirt and a rainbow-beaded necklace.

Fans of hers were quick to comment on their excitement for what was to come. “Can’t wait to find out the meaning behind this beautiful piece of art,” wrote one fan.

“We’re getting an album omg,” another fan happily expressed. Others agreed that her tattoo was “amazing” and “beautiful.”

Though the last few months have been full of ups and downs for JoJo, as fans criticized her for having the “worst” dance moves in history for her song ‘Karma’ and also quick-fired their disapproval of her Pride in the Park performance, she seems ready to move forward with what’s next.