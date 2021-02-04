Logo
JoJo Siwa reveals “amazing” girlfriend who inspired her coming out announcement

Published: 4/Feb/2021 20:06

by Virginia Glaze
JoJo Siwa opens up about relationship status
YouTube: It's JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa

YouTube star and pop singer JoJo Siwa has unveiled her relationship status in wake of her coming out announcement in January — while also admitting she “could have lost everything” because of it.

It’s no overstatement to say that JoJo Siwa is a massive icon among young internet users. Best known for her positive pop songs, colorful clothing and rainbow-studded bows, Siwa represents everything bright and happy in a world currently beset with health anxieties.

Boasting over 12 million subscribers on YouTube and 31 million followers on TikTok, Siwa has even scored her very own line of slime and hair bows, breaking out into the mainstream in a huge way.

However, Siwa made international headlines for a different reason in late January, after officially coming out by posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt she’d been gifted from her cousin. The shirt boasted large lettering that read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

A few weeks later, Siwa appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that her collaboration with the Pride House had actually inspired her to make the announcement.

It wasn’t the Pride House, alone, though; Siwa admitted that her girlfriend had also encouraged her to make the big reveal, who she happened to be FaceTiming in the middle of her internet-breaking announcement.

“It is true — I have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” a beaming Siwa said. “That’s not something I’m ashamed of.”

(Topic begins at 1:30)

“We’re long distance,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Alright, I did it! Back to FaceTiming with her.’ And then, two days later, I was on the phone with her — we’re on the phone literally 24/7, both of our families get so annoyed at us, but it’s okay, it doesn’t matter!”

Despite the massive amounts of praise she’s received since coming out, Siwa was well-aware of the risk she took in doing so, considering the amount of people following her online — but to Siwa, being true to herself is more important than the social media empire she’s built, if she can’t live authentically.

“I was like, you know what I realized? How risky that was,” she added. “And she was like, ‘What do you mean?’ Technically, that was a really big risk that I took, posting that. …but if I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and loving who I love, I don’t want it.”

How to make album covers on TikTok

Published: 4/Feb/2021 19:00

by Georgina Smith
TikTok users make album covers out of regular pictures
TikTok: aliberzon

TikTok

The new trend going viral on TikTok sees users turn random pictures from their camera rolls or from popular TV shows into arty-looking album covers, with the motto “anything can be an album cover.”

The trends on TikTok are getting progressively more creative as time goes by, with users utilizing in-app features along with external apps to achieve an effect that looks bizarrely professional.

In June of 2020, some TikTok stars were editing themselves into the covers of Vogue magazine, and the results were certainly impressive. These kinds of trends are constantly inspiring people to make new things, and this ‘album art’ trend is the latest to sweep the app.

Users take random, funny, or plain-looking images from their camera rolls, and they edit them to look like an arty album cover, even adding the ‘parental advisory’ warning or adding it to a music player to make it look even more realistic.

@aliberzon

#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #albumcover part 2

♬ Hiiipower x DIAND – Michael

Like many TikTok trends lately, this one involves you using an external app to get your images looking fit to be album art, though the process is super simple.

Here’s how to do it for yourself.

How to edit album art for TikTok

  1. Download the app PicsArt.
  2. Open up your picture, crop it to a square, and add any filters or effects you want. Many choose to turn up the saturation and add a grain effect, but the choice is up to you.
  3. Click on the ‘stickers’ tab and search ‘parental advisory’ in order to add the logo to the corner of your album cover.
  4. Once you’ve edited your image, click ‘next’ and then ‘save’ to import the picture to your camera roll.
  5. Open TikTok and press the plus button to create a new video.
  6. Click the ‘Upload’ box to add the image to a video.
  7. A popular sound used with the trend is Hiiipower x DIAND, so make sure to add that by clicking on the ‘Sounds’ tab if you want to join in on the trend.

While this is just one way to edit some cool-looking album-art style images, the possibilities are technically endless, and experimenting with the filters you use, along with the way you edit the pictures into your TikToks can produce some really interesting results.