Who is JoJo Siwa dating? Influencer’s relationship history explained

After coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, influencer and artist JoJo Siwa has dated multiple women and even launched a new relationship with someone from her past this May.

Influencer and artist JoJo Siwa, 21, began her career on Dance Moms when she was only 12 years old. After two seasons of performing for Abby Lee Miller, JoJo left the show and merged into singing. After releasing two singles in 2016, the artist went on her first world tour in 2019.

Though JoJo started her career in oversized hair bows and colorful accents, the artist announced her ‘transformation era’ in March of 2024. “Warning… the following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers,” she iterated on Instagram before releasing her single ‘Karma.’

Despite the changes, the influencer has nearly 46M followers on TikTok, where she’s been plugging the choreography for ‘Karma.’ She even debuted a new dance routine on social media in May, indicating that she may have another single on the way.

Not only that, but she rehearsed her new choreography with her new girlfriend and professional dancer, Madison Rouge Alavarado. The two were even seen kissing outside of LAX on May 30.

But who has the influencer and artist dated in the past? Here’s everything to know about JoJo Siwa’s dating history.

JoJo Siwa & Mark Bontempo begin dating

In August 2020, JoJo Siwa announced to TikTok that she and TikToker Mark Bontempo had begun dating. The two would break up only three months later in November.

Though Mark faced criticism from JoJo’s fanbase after their breakup, she defended him via social media, and told fans that he only deserves “support.”

The pair even remained friends after their short romance, as she regarded their relationship as nothing but “fun.”

JoJo Siwa ‘falls in love’ with Kylie Prew

One month after announcing she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew launched their relationship.

The two met by chance while on a cruise and would soon turn their friendship into a romance. JoJo even said she “fell in love” with Kylie after their trip to Orlando in December 2020.

Though they began dating in February 2021, they broke up nine months later in October, as JoJo thought they were too young to be so serious.

Instagram: listentojojo JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew

However, the influencer doted about her “beautiful” girlfriend plenty of times via social media before they ended their relationship… for the first time, anyway.

JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew get back together

In May 2022, JoJo and Kylie were seen holding hands at Disney. A few days later, they confirmed that they were back together by posting a cuddly photo to Instagram.

During their rekindled relationship, the influencer told People that Kylie had her “best interests” at heart, despite the two needing to set and release boundaries.

The two continued to date until the end of summer in 2022. In August, Kylie confirmed their split while streaming on Instagram live. “Someone asked me just now if I was single, and I am,” she told fans.”

JoJo Siwa & Katie Mills spark relationship rumors

During her break from Kylie in December 2021, JoJo Siwa sparked relationship rumors with content creator Katie Mills.

Though fans speculated they were an item after numerous TikToker together, JoJo claimed she was single in January the following year.

After the two appeared to call things off, JoJo took to social media to call her exes “love bombers” and “clout chasers.” Katie then responded by saying she had text receipts from the influencer where she approved of all of Katie’s posts while they were allegedly together.

Instagram: enews JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus have a short romance

JoJo Siwa and YouTuber Avery Cyrus began dating after their friendship turned into something more. They began posting together on TikTok, much like how her other relationships started, and officially announced they were a couple in September 2022.

However, just a few months later in December, JoJo confirmed that the two had split, noting in a TikTok comment that they were better off as “friends.”

Avery then slammed the influencer for breaking up with her over a voice memo. She even accused her of talking to her ex-girlfriend, Katie, after they ran into each other at a concert.

JoJo Siwa launches relationship with Madison Rouge Alavarado

JoJo Siwa and So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 contestant, Madison Rouge Alavarado, were seen kissing outside of LAX in May 2024.

Instagram: dailymail JoJo Siwa and Madison Rouge Alvarado rehearsing new choreography.

The two also rehearsed new choreography and posted their routine to social media. Madison even joined JoJo and her family at Disney to celebrate her 21st birthday on May 19.

The couple met in 2024 after JoJo was a judge on Madison’s SYTYCD season, and supposedly began dating in 2024. However, neither have confirmed that they are an item at this time of writing.