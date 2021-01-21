Did JoJo Siwa come out? TikTokers think so after ‘Born This Way’ lipsync

YouTube sensation and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has sparked rumors that she may have come out after uploading a TikTok that got the entire internet talking.

JoJo Siwa is a huge icon for young internet users around the globe; best known for her colorful outfits, giant bows and larger-than-life personality. The 17-yera-old has amassed an impressive 12 million YouTube subscribers with her positive messages and energetic original songs.

Despite sharing her life with the world, Siwa has been relatively quiet regarding her relationship status, with fans keeping a close eye on any potential suitors she uploads videos with.

Now, fans are reaching an entirely different conclusion, after Siwa uploaded a TikTok of herself bathed in rainbow light lipsyncing to Lady Gaga’s iconic LGBTQ anthem, ‘Born This Way.’

More specifically, JoJo sang along to the lyrics: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive.”

Although Siwa’s video contained no caption, and was nothing other than the star singing along to the hit song, many commenters and fellow internet stars speculate that the TikTok may have acted as her ‘coming out’ announcement — especially since she has also collaborated with LGBT TikTok group Pride House.

Even the likes of James Charles appears to think so, commenting, “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!”

“WELCOME TO THE FAMILY JOJO!” TikTok star Spencer commented.

“Happy for you JoJo,” YouTuber Bretman Rock added.

Considering the responses from these LGBTQ content creators, it seems like many are convinced that Siwa has, indeed, come out — but others aren’t so sure, with some commenters wondering if the video has no inherent meaning, at all.

“Imagine this is just a normal video with no meaning,” one user wrote.

“Imagine if she’s not coming out lmfao,” another said. “All the comments!”

Thus far, JoJo has yet to elaborate on the meaning of her video via any other social media channels — but that’s not stopping her elated fanbase from reaching their own conclusions.

Either way, we have to stand behind the positive message JoJo’s sending out — you’re on the right track, baby, you were born this way!