Did JoJo Siwa come out? TikTokers think so after ‘Born This Way’ lipsync

Published: 21/Jan/2021 18:31 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 18:45

by Virginia Glaze
Fans speculate JoJo Siwa came out in TikTok
YouTube: It's JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa

YouTube sensation and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has sparked rumors that she may have come out after uploading a TikTok that got the entire internet talking.

JoJo Siwa is a huge icon for young internet users around the globe; best known for her colorful outfits, giant bows and larger-than-life personality. The 17-yera-old has amassed an impressive 12 million YouTube subscribers with her positive messages and energetic original songs.

Despite sharing her life with the world, Siwa has been relatively quiet regarding her relationship status, with fans keeping a close eye on any potential suitors she uploads videos with.

Now, fans are reaching an entirely different conclusion, after Siwa uploaded a TikTok of herself bathed in rainbow light lipsyncing to Lady Gaga’s iconic LGBTQ anthem, ‘Born This Way.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

More specifically, JoJo sang along to the lyrics: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive.”

Although Siwa’s video contained no caption, and was nothing other than the star singing along to the hit song, many commenters and fellow internet stars speculate that the TikTok may have acted as her ‘coming out’ announcement — especially since she has also collaborated with LGBT TikTok group Pride House.

@itsjojosiwa♬ Born This Way Lady Gaga – johanna

Even the likes of James Charles appears to think so, commenting, “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!”

“WELCOME TO THE FAMILY JOJO!” TikTok star Spencer commented.

“Happy for you JoJo,” YouTuber Bretman Rock added.

Commenters congratulate JoJo Siwa on coming out.

Considering the responses from these LGBTQ content creators, it seems like many are convinced that Siwa has, indeed, come out — but others aren’t so sure, with some commenters wondering if the video has no inherent meaning, at all.

“Imagine this is just a normal video with no meaning,” one user wrote.

“Imagine if she’s not coming out lmfao,” another said. “All the comments!”

Some commenters aren't sure Siwa actually came out.

Thus far, JoJo has yet to elaborate on the meaning of her video via any other social media channels — but that’s not stopping her elated fanbase from reaching their own conclusions.

Either way, we have to stand behind the positive message JoJo’s sending out — you’re on the right track, baby, you were born this way!

xChocoBars ends Among Us stream in tears over toxic Twitch chat

Published: 21/Jan/2021 18:36 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 18:44

by Theo Salaun
xchocobars among us
Instagram, @janetrosee / InnerSloth

Luminosity Gaming streamer and content creator ‘xChocoBars’ was driven to tears during a recent broadcast, needing to sub out of an Among Us session and end her Twitch stream after chat’s toxicity overwhelmed her.

If xChocoBars has a catch phrase or a slogan, then it’s very clearly the one plastered across her social media profiles: “When you’re happy, I’m happy.” Unfortunately, making mistakes in Among Us apparently doesn’t make viewers very happy.

As evidenced in a January 21 stream with friends like Rumay ‘hafu’ Wang and Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, the inverse of ChocoBars’ slogan holds true — with unhappy, frankly uncivil behavior from the Twitch chat causing the streamer to cry, stop playing Among Us with friends and, ultimately, end her day’s stream.

Rather than putting the mechanical skill of players to the test, Among Us is like a social party game dependent primarily on suspicions and conversations. When ChocoBars misjudged the villain in her session, the in-game players didn’t care, but Twitch chat was displeased to an unsavory extent.

After reading messages upon messages in her stream, ChocoBars began tearing up and explained that this malaise with Among Us has been growing recently: “I just feel like, lately, Among Us has been a little bit hard with chat … everyone’s just so mad at me. I just wanna play games and entertain.”

With over 600,000 followers on Twitch (as well as hundreds of thousands more on Twitter and Instagram), the content creator’s history of entertainment has been relatively well-received. But that following apparently includes some line-crossing trolls, as haters took to Twitch chat to berate the Luminosity creator for misjudging the impostor during their match.

While Hafu, DisguisedToast and others in the session tried to keep spirits high and let ChocoBars know how reasonable her mistake was, it appeared to be too late to salvage the Twitch stream for her.

Initially, the streamer intended on playing in Hafu’s lobby and then shifting to Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s, but, at the time of writing, that appears to be unrealistic. Although friends reached out personally, advising her to ignore chat’s toxicity, the streamer ended her broadcast in an effort to move away from the bad energy. 

We’ll update as soon as xChocoBars puts out a statement or turns the stream back on, but for now, it seems like she just needs some space from Twitch commenters.