JoJo Siwa fans cheer as she drags online critic who called her a “man”

Though someone trolled JoJo Siwa online by calling her a “man,” she came up with an epic response.

While JoJo Siwa performed at Pride in the Park in L.A. on June 8, she took time to address an online critic who told her, “This man needs to be stopped.”

As the crowd booed the awful dig from the critic, JoJo said, “That’s how I felt, ‘till I realized two things — number one, my d*ck is bigger than his.”

The artist continued as she stuck her tongue out, “And number two, I’ve f*cked more girls than him.”

As her fans cheered her on, she joked about assuming the critic was “straight” after stalking his social media account and coming to that conclusion.

Once ending her story, the artist blew the crowd a kiss and walked to the back of the stage.

While dragging the online critic stole the show, JoJo also chugged vodka from a Tito’s handle during her performance.

Netizens, however, were not impressed and called her out for representing “everything that’s broken in America.”

Others criticized her for ‘trying too hard’ and pretending to be the next Miley Cyrus by acting out wildly. One fan even said she looked “ridiculous.”

Though she had the crowd riled up during her Pride performance where she sang and danced to her new hit ‘Karma,’ which people online slammed the artist for her “cringe” choreography.

One fan went as far as saying her dance for ‘Karma’ was the “worst dance move in history.”

Despite the mixed opinions about her career choices, JoJo launched her new relationship in April.

She and former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Madison Rouge Alvarado were seen kissing outside of LAX in May. The two also rehearsed new choreography and shared the content online in late April.

JoJo and Madison met was the TikToker was a judge on Season 18 of the dancing competition, and have seemingly taken their relationship to the next level despite neither confirming that they are a couple.

