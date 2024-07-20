JoJo Siwa reacts to having most disliked music video by a female artist

JoJo Siwa has reacted to having the most disliked music video by a female artist in 2024 so far with a joke about Taylor Swift.

The performer has been facing criticism since releasing her single ‘Karma’ in April 2024, with the song’s music video quickly going viral on TikTok for its “cringe” choreography that featured the “worst dance move in history”.

JoJo declared in June that she would be “changing her next move” after announcing via TikTok that her fans’ opinions had been heard “loud and clear”. But despite the teased upcoming change, it appears she isn’t letting the hate bring her down any time soon.

Article continues after ad

Taking to her TikTok account, JoJo shared her reaction to finding out Karma “broke a record” as the most disliked music video by a female artist by “900% more than [second] place”.

The list in question was looking at music videos on YouTube, JoJo reading out the top most-disliked songs. Ariana Grande came in fourth place with ‘Yes, And?’ after the controversy surrounding her relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. The video was recorded on the list as having 290,000 dislikes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In third place was Katy Perry’s ‘Woman World‘ with 330,000 dislikes. Despite her reputation as the “queen of pop“, Taylor Swift took home silver in second place with the song ‘Fortnight’ from her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, which was noted to have received 350,000 dislikes on the list.

Nonetheless, nothing came close to JoJo’s music video for Karma, which the singer declared had amassed an “astonishing” 3,150,000 dislikes. She said, “Yup, I am the only person that can say I beat Taylor Swift on a list at something. I’ll take it.”

Article continues after ad

“First place is first place,” one viewer commented, agreeing with JoJo’s optimistic take on the situation. Another said, “I actually love [JoJo’s] energy and confidence, she’s being herself and everyone is hating on her.”