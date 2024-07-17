Pop artist and professional dancer JoJo Siwa has been in the industry for over a decade and has ranked among the richest celebrities in the world.

After emerging into the industry at only nine years old, pop artist and professional dancer JoJo Siwa, now 21, was able to launch herself into stardom. She is now among the richest celebrity enterprises in the world.

As of 2024, the ‘Karma’ singer is worth a staggering $20 million. While she rose to fame in 2015 after appearing on Lifetime’s Dance Moms, JoJo has since expanded her career.

On July 12, she released her first EP, ‘Guilty Pleasure.’ Though she’s focused on her music most recently, she has also kept her dancing in top-tier shape by creating choreography for two of her hit singles.

JoJo has proven to be an entrepreneur as well. She’s branded her iconic hair bows since she was 12 years old, and has managed to sell over 90M. She even has 8,000 different styles that fans can choose from.

Not only that, but the star has merchandise in apparel, bedding, toys, home goods, electronics, books, and video games.

When asked what has generated the most revenue, aside from her bows, JoJo revealed, “The JoJo singing dolls… the world loves them.”

The artist has also worked in reality TV. She took her dancing to the next level by becoming a Season 17 and 18 judge on the hit show, So You Think You Can Dance. JoJo was also a contestant on Season 2 of Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test.

Her online presence has allowed her to showcase the latest details in her life, as she has 45M TikTok followers and 11M Instagram followers.

Her podcast, ‘JoJo Siwa Now,’ is also popular and she has 1.4M monthly listeners on Spotify for her music.

JoJo’s fans have even made multiple TikTok memes about her. The ‘JoJo have you learned nothing’ trend sees TikTokers using audio of her singing during a silent moment. Users have also turned her viral dance choreography into a slime-making meme.