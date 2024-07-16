Fans of JoJo Siwa have created a TikTok meme where her ‘Guilty Pleasure’ choreography is used while she appears to make slime or other concoctions like cake.

Pop artist JoJo Siwa released her highly-anticipated hit, ‘Guilty Pleasure,’ on July 12. The song was part of a five-song EP entitled under the same name.

While fans showed their support leading up to her release, saying they shockingly liked what was teased in the song’s trailer, others were quick to criticize the dance she choreographed for her hit.

Much like her dance for ‘Karma,’ netizens roasted her ‘Guilty Pleasure’ choreography and said it just “keeps getting worse.”

TikTokers have since created a trend using JoJo’s GP dance in a slime-making video.

Her arms and legs flail so much during her dance, that the steps to making slime match up perfectly with her choreography.

In a video uploaded by ‘learningexpresssa,’ the toy shop used her viral GP dance in their “slime workshop.” As JoJo mixed the ingredients, she added sparkles and even did a few tricks with the mixing utensil.

Another TikTok user posted their take on the viral trend where they placed the artist behind a wooden table that had the essential slime-making ingredients on top of it.

With every dance move, JoJo appeared to combine the ingredients into a bowl before mixing them all together.

TikToker ‘___0cookie0___’ spiced up their rendition of the trend. In their video, they had JoJo making a vanilla cake.

As she poured the milk, flour, and cracked an egg into the bowl, she performed her GP dance inside an Arcade.

The internet has found the trend so amusing, that one viewer asked a poster to make a video of JoJo doing TikTok’s ‘English or Spanish’ trend.

The trend sees users asking someone if they speak English or Spanish. They then proceed to say that “whoever moves first is gay,” – which might be difficult for JoJo and her viral choreography.