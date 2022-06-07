Johnny Depp seemingly hits a million followers on TikTok without a single post

A TikTok account with the name johnnydepp has been verified by the platform and hit a million followers within 48 hours of being created.

Johnny Depp’s complete online omnipresence over the first half of 2022 has been impossible to avoid. His controversial trial against Amber Heard dominated Twitch, TikTok, and mainstream media outlets for the 6 weeks it was in process.

The actor has been tipped to appear in an upcoming ‘Pirates’ film, as well as bolstering a huge fanbase that watches him with an avid adoration.

Now he, or someone capitalizing on his fame in the moment, has started a TikTok account, reaching 1.1 million followers at the time of writing.

Though the account has a verified tick from TikTok itself, this is not a certain indicator that the account is actually owned and managed by Depp himself.

This wouldn’t be the first case of a celebrity copycat on the video-sharing platform. Tom Holland fell victim to someone capitalizing on his fame in 2021, with the account ‘TomHollandMedia’ also receiving verification before being ousted as a fake weeks later.

Without a single video posted in the account’s 48 hour existence, it’s impossible to confirm whether the 52-year-old actor is utilizing this moment to join zoomers on TikTok.

When starting his Instagram back in 2020, Depp was quick to confirm it was actually him, posting an 8-minute direct-to-camera video in “collaboration with dear friend Jeff Beck.”

In a moment of surreptiton, Johnny Depp is currently on tour with Jeff Beck in the UK, indicating the musician could potentially be the catalyst for both of Depp’s supposed adventures into social media spaces.

Confirmed by his friend who runs his social networks (Gina Deuters). Johnny Depp is now on Tiktok too pic.twitter.com/v0HSYJMeCd — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) June 6, 2022

With a step towards providing verity to the account’s legitimacy, an Instagram story by Gina Deuters, a close friend of Depp’s was posted with the statement “It’s real <3.”

Despite acting as a reminder that it’s hard to trust anything on the internet, this should indicate that the account will soon be confirming that it’s Depp himself. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for his first post.