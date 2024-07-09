TikTok star Arthur Hill’s 1 million follower account sold to “scammer” after phone is stolen

TikTok star Arthur Hill has claimed that his phone was stolen on a night out and that days later his account with over 1 million followers was then sold to a “scammer.”

Arthur Hill made his name on TikTok during lockdown with his viral “Pretending to be Voldermort at the dinner table!” video in 2021. The original post garnered over 33 million views, and he had gained over 1.5 million followers with his popular comedy content, before losing access.

Despite his TikTok account allegedly being taken, Arthur still had access to all his other socials. This included his Instagram account, where, on July 8, he posted to his story to make an announcement.

“My phone got nicked on Saturday night and now it seems they’ve sold my TikTok account to a lovely crypto scam man. This could be the end of arthurhill69. If anyone can help please make yourself known and save my life/career/legacy,” he said.

Instagram / arthurnfhill Arthur Hill revealed the details in an Instagram Story on July 8.

Since his Instagram Story went live, the TikTok star has not made any more posts regarding the incident to provide any further updates.

However, a quick search on TikTok for Arthur Hill has revealed that his account has had the username changed to ‘anybuy100.’ Interestingly, all his videos have remained intact, with the only additional alterations being his profile picture and bio being changed to state: “Anybuy business.”

While his biggest social platform was his TikTok, not all has been lost. Arthur has become a YouTuber, music artist, and even podcaster in his own right, which has earned millions of views and streams.

This has not been the first time massive TikTokers and creators have had their phones stolen or accounts hacked into, but having both combined in Arthur’s situation has made it incredibly unlucky.