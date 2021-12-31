Tom Holland is going viral on TikTok after joining app for Spider-Man tour

Tom Holland has swung onto a new platform as the Spider-Man star just joined TikTok with millions of avid fans already flocking to his official account.

One of the most popular celebrities in the world today is now on TikTok. Amidst the success of Spider-Man No Way Home, the actor behind Marvel’s fan-favorite web-slinger has joined the video-sharing app.

‘TomHollandMedia’ launched on December 30 before shooting out a handful of promo vids for the latest flick alongside a number of red-carpet interview snippets.

With a verified checkmark added in just a matter of hours, it didn’t take long for Holland’s brand new account to explode.

On top of his Instagram and Twitter accounts, TikTok now marks his third active platform. Though there’s no indication it’s actually the real him just yet.

Despite following 13 accounts and already having a simple biography, Holland’s TikTok account appears to be the next step in a viral marketing campaign for the latest Spider-Man movie.

TikTok is one of many media giants investing in No Way Home’s hefty $200+ million promotion. Outside of video advertisements, the social platform has crafted multiple accounts to push the movie in different ways. From a Daily Bugle account to an official No Way Home account, and now, Holland’s own TikTok profile could be the final step.

There’s no telling right now if the actor himself has any control over the output, nor if it will continue to be used after the film’s cinema run comes to an end.

With just shy of three million followers overnight, however, it’s already one of the fastest-growing accounts on the platform.

We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled over the coming days for any real TikTok interactions from Holland directly.