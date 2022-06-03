Joe Rogan explains why Amber Heard shouldn’t have to pay Johnny Depp

Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, explaining why he doesn’t think the actress should have to pay anything to her ex-husband.

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial was the talk of the internet for a few weeks, spawning countless memes, articles, and hot takes from just about everyone.

Podcast icon and UFC commentator Joe Rogan was no exception, with the JRE host tuning in live when the verdict was read.

The result saw Depp awarded $15 million while Heard would receive $2 million in compensatory damages, but according to Rogan, the Aqua Man star has already suffered enough during the trial.

Advertisement

Joe Rogan shares thoughts on Johnny Depp – Amber Heard verdict

During episode 125 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the host watching the verdict come in, and shared some of his thoughts about Heard owing Depp money in the process.

“Look, I don’t want her to have to pay him money. I really don’t,” Rogan said. “I think that lady’s broken and psychologically she’s so damaged, she’s so crazy. I think the real punishment is that she’s been exposed to the world how insane she is.”

According to Joe, Amber Heard needs to take a trip to a jungle and have some time to herself in nature before she returns in the public sphere.

Advertisement

“Then [she should] come back and apologize,” Rogan suggested, before comparing the results of the trial to a one-sided UFC fight.

It will be interesting to see how long the trial remains relevant on social media now that it has concluded, but it’s clear everyone has something to say about it.