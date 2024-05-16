Man shocks TikTok by knowing exact dates movies released in viral quiz video

Viewers on TikTok were left impressed after a video of a man correctly naming the release dates of classic movies went viral on the platform.

Movie lover and TikToker Pierre Owens has uploaded dozens of videos on his account but hasn’t managed to go viral on the short-form video app.

That is until sneaker and streetwear shop DVA Percent uploaded a video with Pierre. In the clip, everyone around the man is naming classic movies, and Pierre is showing off just how in-depth his film knowledge is.

“Supernatural customer at DVA?,” the video reads. “The man who knows every movie! Could you guys get any of these right!?”

Since uploaded, the clip has been viewed over two million times with over two thousand comments been left on the video.

They started by asking him the release date of classics like The Longest Yard, The Goonies, and Titanic, all of which he instantly knew the release dates for.

His knowledge extends past that as well, as Pierre can even name movies released on any given day. A person behind the camera mentioned September 7, 2001, for example.

“That was a Tuesday,” Pierre said before naming ‘The Musketeer’ and ‘Two Can Play That Game.’

Users were left impressed and shared their thoughts in the comments.

“This is a flex fr,” one said.

Another commented: “Bro said ‘oh that was a Tuesday’ lol he a genius.”

“Legitimately one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen,” a third replied.

This isn’t the first time someone’s unexpected talent has left viewers impressed. In May, 2024, Love is Blind contestant Kwame Appiah amazed fans by revealing his rap talents.