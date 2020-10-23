Joe Rogan stunned by Matthew McConaughey's insane weight loss story - Dexerto

Joe Rogan was left shocked after hearing the crazy lengths that hugely popular American actor Matthew McConaughey’s went to to lose 50 pounds for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Joe Rogan has seen his fair share of top billed guests make his way into his podcast studios, both new and old. Some of his most well known guests include Elon Musk, Post Malone, and other famous faces across YouTube, business, Hollywood, and just about every conceivable entertainment sector.

He even recently set up a long anticipated episode with Kanye West, but their meeting was promptly cancelled along with several other episodes after one of the staff members revealed he needed to self-isolate.

However, fans of the podcast were treated to a huge celebrity from an entirely different industry in a prerecorded episode – actor Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Matthew has starred in films such as the Wolf of Wall Street, Contact, and of course 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club. He enacted AIDS patient Ron Woodroof’s heartbreaking story, and underwent an enormous physical transformation for the role.

As he shares with Joe Rogan, the actor lost over 50 pounds in the process of preparing for the challenging acting experience, dedicating himself to accurately portraying the story as true to life as possible.

“I weighed 135. And you know this, I was not torturing myself,” Matthew explained. “I was militant. The hardest part was making the damn choice. It was my responsibility.”

Topic begins at 1:19

With regard to the process of losing the weight, the actor said that he gave himself five months of a diet consisting of “tapioca pudding or whatever, three egg whites in the morning. Five ounces of fish couple vegetables for lunch, five ounces of fish couple vegetables for dinner.”

He said this is the diet that caused him to lose an insane 2.5 pounds a week, without any exercise. However, Joe was shocked to hear that Matthew was able to drink “as much wine as he wanted to drink,” joking “what kind of diet is this?”

“What I learned from it is that the body is more resilient than we give it credit for. The power I lost from the neck down equally or more sublimated to the neck up. My mental gain was so acute and so on point, that I was clinically smart.”

The incredible story was an insight into just how dedicated the beloved actor is to his roles, and certainly stunned Joe and the podcast viewers.