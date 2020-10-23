 Joe Rogan stunned by Matthew McConaughey's insane weight loss story - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Joe Rogan stunned by Matthew McConaughey’s insane weight loss story

Published: 23/Oct/2020 15:36

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan and Matthew McConaughey on the JRE podcast
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience

Share

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan was left shocked after hearing the crazy lengths that hugely popular American actor Matthew McConaughey’s went to to lose 50 pounds for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Joe Rogan has seen his fair share of top billed guests make his way into his podcast studios, both new and old. Some of his most well known guests include Elon Musk, Post Malone, and other famous faces across YouTube, business, Hollywood, and just about every conceivable entertainment sector.

He even recently set up a long anticipated episode with Kanye West, but their meeting was promptly cancelled along with several other episodes after one of the staff members revealed he needed to self-isolate.

However, fans of the podcast were treated to a huge celebrity from an entirely different industry in a prerecorded episode – actor Matthew McConaughey.

Poster image for the film Dallas Buyers Club
Truth Entertainment / Voltage Pictures
The 2013 was an enormous success, largely thanks to Matthew McConaughey’s highly regarded performance.

Matthew McConaughey on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Matthew has starred in films such as the Wolf of Wall Street, Contact, and of course 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club. He enacted AIDS patient Ron Woodroof’s heartbreaking story, and underwent an enormous physical transformation for the role.

As he shares with Joe Rogan, the actor lost over 50 pounds in the process of preparing for the challenging acting experience, dedicating himself to accurately portraying the story as true to life as possible.

“I weighed 135. And you know this, I was not torturing myself,” Matthew explained. “I was militant. The hardest part was making the damn choice. It was my responsibility.”

Topic begins at 1:19

With regard to the process of losing the weight, the actor said that he gave himself five months of a diet consisting of “tapioca pudding or whatever, three egg whites in the morning. Five ounces of fish couple vegetables for lunch, five ounces of fish couple vegetables for dinner.”

He said this is the diet that caused him to lose an insane 2.5 pounds a week, without any exercise. However, Joe was shocked to hear that Matthew was able to drink “as much wine as he wanted to drink,” joking “what kind of diet is this?”

“What I learned from it is that the body is more resilient than we give it credit for. The power I lost from the neck down equally or more sublimated to the neck up. My mental gain was so acute and so on point, that I was clinically smart.”

The incredible story was an insight into just how dedicated the beloved actor is to his roles, and certainly stunned Joe and the podcast viewers.

Entertainment

Jaden Hossler’s new song with Iann Dior fuels Mads Lewis breakup rumors

Published: 23/Oct/2020 15:11

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler Mads Lewis couple selfie Instagram
Instagram: madslewis

Share

Jaden Hossler TikTok

TikToker Jaden Hossler has fuelled rumors of a break up with fellow creator Mads Lewis after he released his latest single this week.

Jaden is popular on TikTok with more than 8 million followers, and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, but he left the collective in May, alongside Josh Richards, to dedicate more time to his music. Madison ‘Mads’ Lewis also has a big following, with 10.9 million followers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The pair first started dating in the second half of 2019 but broke up in February after rumors that Jaden had cheated. However, they have since reunited and began dating again in the summer. Now it looks as though the relationship could be over once again.

The song “Tonight” with Iann Dior, which Jaden released on October 21, features lyrics that fans speculate are about Mads. The chorus features the lyrics “We’re holding on to nothing, And we’re holding on too tight,” while the end of the song has an outro with someone on the phone saying “Jaden if you don’t pick up the phone right now, that’s not funny.”

One of the top comments on YouTube says “Is this about him and Mads holding on to nothing or what?”, while others are convinced that the outro sounds exactly like Mads.

There’s more evidence yet

Not only has Mads unfollowed Jaden on Instagram, but an unreleased song by Jaden that leaked in an Instagram Live appears to point to a rocky ending between the two.

In a clip of the Live from Jaden’s friend Cooper Noriega, the track seems to reference the dog “Juice” that Mads and Jaden adopted together and features the lyrics “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up.”

Meanwhile, Mads has also been writing music and posted a clip of a song she had been working on to her story. The song’s lyrics are also emotional and point to an unfaithful boyfriend with the lyrics “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

Both have since posted cryptic tweets that may be addressing the situation. Jaden wrote “I’m sorry for being a baby, I’m just going through it right now,” pleaded with fans to “stop asking for me to unravel my life” and explained he would be taking a break from social media.

Mads tweeted, “I appreciate the love and support but I do not like seeing hate on people. Please do not post hateful things to anyone.”

There have been several allegations of Jaden cheating. Rumors surfaced in September when he was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend with Mads. While In July, Chase Hudson called out Hossler for not only “actively trying to hook up with Dixie [D’Amelio]”, but also for cheating on Mads an “endless amount of times […] for the past few months.”