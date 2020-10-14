Joe Rogan finally changes JRE podcast lighting after fans complain - Dexerto

Popular stand-up comedian Joe Rogan has finally revealed changes to the lighting of his new podcast studio after fans decided they hated it, following his move to Texas.

After moving his entire podcast studio near his new Texas home in early September, Joe Rogan’s followers were quick to criticize him over the “tacky” updates made to the background of his setup.

While most of his fans are used to seeing him in front of the classic red-brick wall with an American flag during his long-form conversations, his latest move saw the addition of some bizarre red lighting patterns instead.

The UFC commentator’s first few episodes in the new studio were subject to a lot of criticism and many fans immediately called for adjustments to be made to the new camera angles and lighting that were being used.

However, after initially addressing the hate and revealing that they had put the room together on short notice, it seems as if he has taken the feedback on board in his recent episodes, toning down the harsh red lighting that was present in the background of the show. The podcast host has now replaced the bright red light with a blue hue instead.

Since the release of his podcast with fellow comedian Colin Quinn on October 8, fans have noticed a massive improvement in the lighting and have been quite positive about the production changes that Rogan and JRE producer Jamie Vernon have made.

“Lighting is so much better, doesn’t look like you’re in front of a KFC sign” one viewer commented, while other JRE fans echoed similar compliments after the latest changes.

The majority of his viewers claimed that the quality of the episode was “significantly better” but that it could still do with some minor adjustments to bring it up to the usual standard of the popular podcast.

As Rogan has previously explained that his current studio was put together on short notice, it is quite possible that he has even more changes in store over the next few months but we’ll just have to wait and see if any further adjustments are made.