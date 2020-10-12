 Kanye West asks Joe Rogan to record live JRE podcast episode with him - Dexerto
Kanye West asks Joe Rogan to record live JRE podcast episode with him

Published: 12/Oct/2020 18:48

by Brent Koepp
joe rogan kanye west
YouTube: PowerfulJRE / BigBoyTV

Joe Rogan Kanye West

Popular rapper Kanye West has made it known that he wants to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On October 12, the music icon publicly asked the UFC commentator on Twitter to call him to schedule an interview for the hit show.

The Joe Rogan Experience continues to be the top podcast in the world, boasting millions of subscribers across YouTube and various platforms. The comedian has featured guests ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to lead Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

It seems as though the show could add wildly popular artist Kanye West to that list soon. The 21-time Grammy Award winner tweeted at the host and told him to schedule an interview as early as the week beginning October 12.

kanye west interview
YouTube: Nick Cannon
The popular artist may soon be a guest on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Kanye West wants to go on the Joe Rogan podcast

Listeners of the JRE podcast will know that Rogan has tried to get West on it numerous times. In 2019, the host revealed that an interview had not yet happened due to the artist being “complicated.”

However, it looks like the rap star is finally ready to go on show, as on October 12, he made a post on Twitter directed at the 53-year-old.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend,” he tweeted.

The callout also featured a viral clip from a March 2019 episode where Rogan described his previous conversation with Kanye West. “I talked to him on the phone, where it was a stream of consciousness that was so intense,” he said.

The artist’s tweet also featured a “ski” emoji, which appears to be a reference to another podcast segment about him from February. In it, the commentator stated, “Kanye wants to get know me. We’ll do it. He’s a really nice guy, man. I’m not in a rush.”

(Topic starts at 00:51.)

At the time of writing, Rogan has yet to respond to the interview request. However, he has told viewers on numerous occasions that he really wants to sit down with the Grammy artist, making this look like an inevitability.

It’s unclear though if the JRE podcast’s move to Texas in September will be a conflict, as West stated he is currently in California. Although, the two states are a short flight away so perhaps the host will fly back to his old studio for this epic interview.

World of Warcraft

OTK’s origins and why Asmongold & Mizkif’s WoW org will be different

Published: 12/Oct/2020 18:14 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 18:25

by Jacob Hale
OTK World of Warcraft with Mizkif, Asmongold, Esfand, Rich Campbell, Tipster
YouTube: One True King

Asmongold Esfand Mizkif OTK

On Sunday, October 11, popular World of Warcraft personalities Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, Tipster and Rich Campbell revealed the new organization they had created: One True King.

Naturally, as some of the biggest names in WoW, fans flocked to the org and jumped into the member’s streams, with hundreds of thousands excited about the news.

With the announcement out in the open, Rich Campbell sat down and told Dexerto what went on to make OTK happen, including the hilarious stories of how he met his fellow co-founders and what separates them from other organizations that have existed in the past.

Obviously, one of the most noticeable features of One True King is that these guys who have created the brand are all good friends, both in and out of the game, and haven’t come together purely with the sole purpose of making a gaming or streaming team.

One True King Asmongold WoW org
Instagram: otknetwork
One True King features some of the biggest names in WoW.

This is more than apparent as Rich explains how he met some of his fellow co-founders. The most well-known, of course, is Asmongold, who is undeniably the biggest name in World of Warcraft, and how he and Rich started working together is a genuinely funny tale.

After bringing Asmon on as his first guest of his Allcraft WoW podcast, the star allegedly finished their discussions by asking what time they’re recording next week. “Motherf**ker invited himself to be one of the co-hosts of the podcast,” Rich jokes, before adding: “I didn’t know at the time, that’s how I met one of my best friends.”

Similarly, Rich explains how Asmon later introduced him to Esfand, who he says he had an instant “did we just become best friends?” moment with, and that later snowballed into him meeting the likes of Mizkif and Tipster, who helped form the foundation of OTK alongside Rich and Asmongold.

This close-knit friendship is exactly what Rich believes differentiates OTK to other, similar organizations that have existed in the past. “One of the things with OTK is I want that experience to be something that we can create in the community, as well,” he says. “Just that idea of people coming together around games, and forming relationships that last in such a meaningful way, even without the game. The game is the background music for everybody to hang out.”

Needless to say, the organization has already garnered a great reaction from fans, so it will be interesting to see how OTK can grow going forward.