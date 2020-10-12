Kanye West asks Joe Rogan to record live JRE podcast episode with him - Dexerto

Popular rapper Kanye West has made it known that he wants to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On October 12, the music icon publicly asked the UFC commentator on Twitter to call him to schedule an interview for the hit show.

The Joe Rogan Experience continues to be the top podcast in the world, boasting millions of subscribers across YouTube and various platforms. The comedian has featured guests ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to lead Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

It seems as though the show could add wildly popular artist Kanye West to that list soon. The 21-time Grammy Award winner tweeted at the host and told him to schedule an interview as early as the week beginning October 12.

Kanye West wants to go on the Joe Rogan podcast

Listeners of the JRE podcast will know that Rogan has tried to get West on it numerous times. In 2019, the host revealed that an interview had not yet happened due to the artist being “complicated.”

However, it looks like the rap star is finally ready to go on show, as on October 12, he made a post on Twitter directed at the 53-year-old.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend,” he tweeted.

Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OCyqWlHaNH — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

The callout also featured a viral clip from a March 2019 episode where Rogan described his previous conversation with Kanye West. “I talked to him on the phone, where it was a stream of consciousness that was so intense,” he said.

The artist’s tweet also featured a “ski” emoji, which appears to be a reference to another podcast segment about him from February. In it, the commentator stated, “Kanye wants to get know me. We’ll do it. He’s a really nice guy, man. I’m not in a rush.”

(Topic starts at 00:51.)

At the time of writing, Rogan has yet to respond to the interview request. However, he has told viewers on numerous occasions that he really wants to sit down with the Grammy artist, making this look like an inevitability.

It’s unclear though if the JRE podcast’s move to Texas in September will be a conflict, as West stated he is currently in California. Although, the two states are a short flight away so perhaps the host will fly back to his old studio for this epic interview.