StableRonaldo worries fans after suffering migraines and vision loss

Popular Twitch streamer StableRonaldo is sparking concern from viewers after opening up about a few worrying health issues during a November 7 broadcast.

The prominent FaZe member, who boasts over 3 million followers on Twitch, has become a hot topic of conversation after telling fans that he’s been waking up most days with a migraine, saying he thinks he’s “bleeding in [his] brain.”

On top of that, he’s also experiencing dizziness and confusion when he wakes up in the morning, prompting him to humorously ask his viewers: “Do you think I’m dying?”

“I don’t really understand what’s going on,” he admitted. “Not to mention, for some reason, I’m losing vision. My eyesight has become very blurry. I don’t know what it is. Everything is becoming blurry.”

Instagram: stableronaldo StableRonaldo claims he’s been experiencing worrying symptoms after waking up in the mornings.

He went on to assure viewers that he wasn’t joking around, saying he “feels a little lost” and that he might “go to the hospital soon.”

“I’m waking up early, I’m feeling good, but then as soon as I get out of bed, I feel lost,” he explained. “I feel weird, if that makes sense.

Ronaldo said that these health issues were the reason he’d taken a short, four-day break from streaming. Viewers were quick to urge him to seek medical treatment, with many speculating that the broadcaster could be suffering from any number of potential health issues.

He went on to look up symptoms for a brain tumor, revealing that he’s also had issues speaking clearly, admitting that he feels “scared” and “worried” about his possible condition.

Thus far, it’s not clear what Ronaldo is currently dealing with, and he has yet to consult a medical professional to get a diagnosis — but fans are hopeful that he’ll find more answers soon.

“He should go see a doctor, that’s what’s most important,” one wrote on X.

“Why is bro telling us? Go see a doctor maybe?” another asked.

Ronaldo is the latest content creator to open up about their health issues after fellow streamer Pokimane revealed she had a health scare after a lump regrew on her chest, causing her to undergo a series of biopsies.