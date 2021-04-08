Joe Rogan fans lash out at Spotify after over 40 podcast episodes removed - Dexerto

With the ongoing censorship row over the removal of Joe Rogan Experience podcast episodes from Spotify, fans have hit out as the extent of the removal is revealed.

Ever since Rogan announced that his podcast would be moving exclusively to Spotify from YouTube, fans have been happy to air their grievances with the changes.

While the deal was worth a reported $100m to line Rogan’s pockets, it has come at somewhat of a cost: the loss of some of his old podcast episodes.

With over 1600 episodes recorded, you would think these would simply be forgotten, but that isn’t the case at all.

Joe Rogan fans lash out over “censorship”

After it was revealed that over 40 episodes have been removed, including popular ones with guests such as Alex Jones, Louis Theroux and disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia, fans are lashing out.

With claims of censorship coming from his most loyal fans, a lot of people showed their disgust at Spotify.

“This is censorship!” said Mark Larsson. “The next contract that Mr. Rogan signs with them should have a clause that they cannot tamper with his catalog.

“I will delete Spotify from my phone as soon as Joe Rogan’s catalog is significantly reduced.”

Spotify apparently doesn't realize that many people subscribe to their app because of Joe Rogan. I will delete Spotify from my phone as soon as Joe Rogan's catalog is significantly reduced. — Mark Larsson (@peabarter) April 7, 2021

Hugh also alluded to cancelling his Spotify membership, saying he will switch to rival TIDAL over the censorship issue.

I’ve had enough of @Spotify ‘s censorship bullshit. I’m switching to @TIDAL which is better for audiophiles anyway. — Hugh (@OneFreeBobcat) April 7, 2021

Other fans, such as Dave, directly addressed Joe, accusing him of “selling out” and implying that the show has lost its appeal since switching to Spotify.

Way to go @joerogan … Ya sold out and now look what they’re doing to “your” show.. 🙄🙄 — Dave 🇺🇸😻 (@79Wagonator) April 7, 2021

Overall, the response has been as rabid and negative as you could imagine. Rogan’s fans are seriously upset, but the chances of them getting their wishes and seeing old episodes return don’t seem likely right now.

Which JRE episodes have been removed from Spotify?

