Joe Rogan fans plead for videos to go back on YouTube after Spotify issues

Published: 14/Feb/2021 11:58 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 16:36

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan on the JRE podcast next to the Spotify logo
YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Joe Rogan

Viewers of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast continue to plead for the full episodes to return to YouTube instead of being exclusively available on Spotify, after users report issues with video playback on the music streaming platform.

Joe Rogan is one of the internet’s most popular podcasters, and the JRE has been hosted on YouTube since it started in 2009. In that time he’s racked up over 10 million subscribers on the site, but in December 2020 the show made a controversial move to Spotify exclusivity.

While interesting clips from the show are uploaded to the PowerfulJRE YouTube channel, the podcast episodes can’t be watched in their entirety unless you watch them on Spotify.

Spotify originally wanted to do audio-only recordings of the show, but Rogan and his management managed to convince the streaming service to facilitate the upload of the video recordings, after explaining that some of the show’s most viral moments wouldn’t have happened without video.

Joe Rogan in his podcast studio
YouTube: PowerfulJRE
The move to Spotify exclusivity has always been a divisive one among fans.

The move was generally not a popular one among fans, however, with people saying that “YouTube was more convenient,” as well as, “missing all the comments! When are you gonna get comments on Spotify!”

While it was expected that the controversy would calm down after a few months of the podcast being on Spotify, many fans remain frustrated that they can’t have the same experience on Spotify as they did on YouTube.

After the release of episode 100 of the Joe Rogan Experience MMA show, many shared their concerns in the comments of Rogan’s Instagram post promoting the new installment, as well as on Twitter.

“I can’t even see the Spotify video on my TV, just audio wtf,” one listener said. Others claim, “all I hear on Spotify are ads, the interviews aren’t loading,” with some simply saying that, “Spotify kinda sucks.”

On Twitter one user explained: “It’s awesome that you have video now, but I hope you work on getting video on my TV app where I would enjoy using it, since I can’t enjoy the show on its previous home anymore.” They added that: “I’m not going to sit at my desk, or stare at my phone for 3 hours.”

It seems that users who are watching via a TV, and not a phone, tablet, or laptop, are unable to watch the video that accompanies the audio, and this is a deal-breaker for many viewers.

With Joe often pulling up clips to share with guests and viewers throughout the show, the lack of video is certainly restrictive for some. Many fans hope that Spotify is working on implementing the video feature to TVs and other devices too, as people continue to report the impact it has on their enjoyment of the show.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…