Joe Rogan dethroned as top Spotify podcast by his own guest

The Joe Rogan Experience has been dethroned as the top Spotify podcast yet again, this time by one of his most recent guests.

Over the last few years, Joe Rogan’s podcast has been among the most popular on Spotify thanks to a contract that made the show exclusive to the platform.

Although Rogan’s show regularly sits at the top of Spotify’s podcast charts, other brands have been able to take over as the number-one podcast a number of times in the past.

On October 2, 2024, Rogan was dethroned from the top spot on Spotify’s US podcast chart yet again, this time by one of his most recent guests.

YouTube: The Shawn Ryan Show The Shawn Ryan Show has millions of subs on YouTube.

Shawn Ryan, a former US Navy Seal, talks about the “untold stories of war, loss, and redemption,” on his podcast, The Shawn Ryan Show, which has had 135 guests so far.

Ryan’s show is the latest podcast to dethrone the Joe Rogan Experience, with his most recent episode on September 30 featuring a retired US Army Green Beret and author who began helping veterans after retiring.

This comes just after Shawn Ryan appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast to talk about a variety of world topics, which has been viewed over 2M times on YouTube alone.

While Rogan has remained at the top of the US charts, the UK charts haven’t seen the same results for the popular influencer.

Rogan signed a new contract with Spotify in early 2024 that gave him the rights to publish his podcast on other platforms simultaneously, meaning he’s likely losing Spotify listeners to other platforms like YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Rounding out the top five most popular Spotify podcasts behind Shawn Ryan and Joe Rogan are Candace, The Tucker Carlson Show, and Talk Tuah by Haliey Welch.

YouTube/TalkTuah Haliey Welch’s podcast was created with the help of Jake Paul.

Since launching Talk Tuah on September 10, Haliey Welch’s podcast has skyrocketed in popularity with fans, reaching as high as the fourth spot on the Spotify charts.

The podcast quickly began sparking memes across social media as well, with users on X mocking the shows content by depicting it was something far more serious than it actually is.

One meme said: “Hawk Tuah recently went viral for her rant on the overuse of advanced machine learning models by junior quant researchers.” It also included a photo of Welch alongside a scientific research image.