YouTuber Chris D’Elia returns to platform amid sexual misconduct claims

Published: 21/Feb/2021 0:20

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Chris D'Elia

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Chris D’Elia has made a return to the platform eight months after news broke of sexual misconduct allegations being made against him by five women.

D’Elia, 40, announced his return in a ten-minute video entitled “It’s been awhile”, wherein he addressed some of the allegations made against him.

With two of the alleged victims being 17 and in high school at the time Chris, then 36, was communicating with them, he said in his video: “I know its been a while since you guys have heard from me. I put out a statement when the news broke saying that everything I had done had been legal and consensual and that was true, and I wanted that statement to speak for itself.”

He continued: “I wanted to talk immediately afterwards, post online and do my podcast business as usual but I thought that might not be the best thing.I thought the best thing would be to be with my family and take a long hard look at myself.”

Admitting that he “knows how it looks”, D’Elia emphasized in the video that he “stand[s] by the fact that all [his] relationships have been consensual and legal.”

He also revealed that he has a sex addiction, saying: “During this time away, I’ve seeked a lot of medical advice and therapy. I realized that sex controlled my life. It was my focus all the time. I had a problem.”

What allegations were made against Chris D’Elia?

Five women came forward in June 2020 to accuse D’Elia of sexual impropriety. Two of the alleged victims — Julia Holtzman and Simone Rossi — were 17 years old and in high school when D’Elia first begun initiating contact with them.

In interviews with the Los Angeles Times, Julia, Simone and three other women all alleged that D’Elia would begin by being initially flirty before conversations and situations quickly escalated.

One account described how, upon inviting two fans to his hotel room, he exposed himself to them in a bid to get them to sleep with them.

Another 19-year-old fan alleged that Chris said he would only meet her if she performed oral sex on one of his friends.

After the allegations came to light, D’Elia issued a statement to TMZ, wherein he said that he had “never knowingly pursued any underage women.”

How to watch PogChamps 3 Chess tournament with xQc, Pokimane, and more

Published: 20/Feb/2021 22:11 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 22:13

by Bill Cooney
pogchamps 3 chess xqc pokimane
Chess.com

Chess Mr Beast Pokimane xQc

Some of the biggest names on the internet have come together yet again to test their chess skills in the PogChamps 3 tournament, and we’ve got everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Chess definitely isn’t the first game most people think of when it comes to streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel or Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, but those two, along with Mr Beast, and more are all going at it the PogChamps 3 tournament for all the bragging rights.

The field is split up into 4 groups all consisting of celebrities, influencers, and streamers. Along with pride, there’s also $100,000 in prize money on the line as well, so let’s get into all of the details.

Pogchamps 3 players and groups

Chess.com
Chess GM and streamer Hikaru will be one of the hosts.

Each group consists of four players each representing a different seed. Things start out in Group Play, before the Quarterfinals start on February 23 with the top three from each group advancing. The Grand Finals will happen on Sunday, February 28.

The full list of participants is down below, including streamers, YouTubers, and even a few celebrities like Rainn Wilson (AKA Dwight from The Office). That means if we want to see an xQc vs. Dwight match, both will have to make it out of the Group Stage.

Seed Group A Group B Group C Group D
1 Sardoche xQc Rainn Wilson Ludwig
2 BenjyFishy Daniel Negreanu Logic MoistCr1tikal
3 Neeko Pokimane Tubbo MrBeast
4 Myth Rubius Michelle Khare CodeMiko

How to watch PogChamps 3

If you have a particular streamer you want to watch, you can check out when they’re playing and tune in to their channel based on the full schedule listed on Chess.com. Otherwise, you can watch the main tournament stream on Twitch or YouTube which will cover all the big action:

Twitch

YouTube

PogChamps 3 Final Standings & winnings

Like we mentioned earlier PogChamps 3 wraps up with the Grand Finals on February 28. We’ll list the final standing for each player below as they become available, along with their winnings from the $100,000 purse:

Group Stage: 16 players, $8,000 prize pool.

  • Each group stage winner (4 total) wins a $2,000 prize

Championship Bracket: 8 players, $60,000 prize pool

  • Chess.com PogChamps Winner: $20,000
  • 2nd Place: $12,000
  • Semifinalist (2): $6,000
  • Quarterfinalist (4): $4,000

Consolation Bracket: 8 players, $32,000 prize pool 

  • 1st Place: $7,000
  • 2nd Place: $5,000
  • Semifinalist (2): $4,000
  • Quarterfinalist (4): $3,000