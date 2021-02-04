 Joe Rogan claims being a UFC ref is one of the hardest jobs in the sport - Dexerto
Joe Rogan claims being a UFC ref is one of the hardest jobs in the sport

Published: 4/Feb/2021 12:15

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan in his podcast studio
YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Joe Rogan UFC

Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained in an episode of the JRE podcast with Mark Smith, that being a referee is one of the hardest jobs in the sport, calling it “so much harder than anything other than fighting.”

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters online, boasting over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The star himself has even remarked that the podcast is the “biggest thing he’s done,” which says a lot when looking through his career highlights.

From 1997 onwards, Rogan has been a commentator and interview for MMA organization UFC, and in episode 1605 of the podcast, he brought on UFC referee Mark Smith to talk about their experiences in the sport.

Joe Rogan interviewing Conor mcgregor
UFC, YouTube
From the ring to the studio, Rogan’s repertoire continues to expand.

In a discussion about early stoppages, he remarked on how tough it can be to make the decision to halt a fight, at risk of both the fighters and the audience getting angry.

After Mark explained how it’s “the worst feeling in the world” to stop a fight either too early or too late, Joe said that he considered being a referee to be “such a difficult job, so much harder than anything other than fighting.”

Topic starts at 1:15

“Judging is kinda hard, but they can hide. Like, you’re on TV,” he said to Mark, “you’re right there. If it happens, and if it’s you that makes a bad call, then all the hate comes your way.”

He also spoke highly of the UFC referee, saying, “it’s a very difficult job, but you do it well, you do it excellent, you’re one of the best.”

Rogan also recalled the fight between Tim Sylvia and Frank Mir in 2004, in which referee Herb Dean stopped the fight after Sylvia’s arm broke. Joe revealed that the audience was booing the decision to stop the fight until he showed them a graphic video of the incident.

Topic starts at 3:35

The conversation between the two UFC stars proved to be an insight into the complicated world of refereeing, from two people who have been right at the center of the action.

Valkyrae claims Among Us isn’t dead on YouTube despite burnout concerns

Published: 4/Feb/2021 7:15

by Brad Norton
Valkyrae playing Among Us
Instagram: Valkyrae / Innersloth

Share

Valkyrae

Among Us is still one of the most popular video games on YouTube according to the platform’s star Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, despite claims that many top creators have become burnt out.

No game saw a meteoric rise quite like Among Us did in 2020. The game became a sensation for months on end with the world’s most popular names all jumping in lobbies together and joining the fun.

As the game shot into the stratosphere, so too did YouTube’s very own Valkyrae. Thanks to her consistent grind throughout the year, she overtook Pokimane to become the most-watched female streamer of the year.

Despite many internet celebs moving on from the title in 2021, it’s still undeniably massive. In fact, it’s still shocking to even Valkyrae just how popular Among Us content continues to be all this time later.

“Surprisingly people are still enjoying it,” she said in a February 3 episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show. “There’s still views for it on YouTube. I definitely have the most viewers when I play Among Us on YouTube and the videos do really well.”

Even after a mega-popular collaboration with the world’s biggest streamers in Rust, Among Us still appears to reign supreme. “People still really enjoy it, not so much the game itself but the way people interact with each other.”

On the topic of burning out from the title like plenty of others have, the 100 Thieves personality explained how she’s still enjoying the game.

“I personally am not burnt out,” she emphasized. “I just wish they would add more content faster.

“They have a new map coming… It’s taking a very long time, I’m actually surprised. I feel like they’re missing out on this wave of popularity by taking this long.

Section begins at 10:32.

Valkyrae’s YouTube streams and videos still pull millions of views, with certain Among Us content soaring well above anything else.

Her hope is that when the new map becomes available, other marquee streamers will “come back for a few months.”

We’ll have to wait and see just how long it takes for the new map to be released. Even without it though, Among Us content is still thriving just as much as it ever has for Valkyrae.