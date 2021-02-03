Logo
Floyd Mayweather says he’ll fight Jake Paul if he beats Ben Askren

Published: 3/Feb/2021 23:31

by Virginia Glaze
Floyd Mayweather teases match with Jake Paul
Triller / Wikimedia commons

Jake Paul

After YouTube star Logan Paul scored an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, it seems the 50-0 boxing champ has picked up an unexpected appetite for influencer fights, as he has now called out Jake Paul for a potential bout.

In November 2020, it was announced that Logan Paul would be taking on Floyd Mayweather for a ‘Super Exhibition’ match in February 2021 — a fight that no one saw coming.

However, it seems that Logan’s bout with the boxing legend has been postponed due to the current health crisis and unexplained “business” issues… but that isn’t stopping Mayweather from scheduling a slew of other future matchups.

While Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather news has been the buzz of the internet, little brother Jake Paul has been terrorizing professional fighters left and right, finally nabbing a chance to faceoff against MMA pro Ben Askren.

It seems like his next fight is already lined up, though, as Mayweather hit out at the youngest Paul brother in a scathing Instagram post, claiming that he’s down to fight the tow-headed YouTuber for a potential exhibition — provided he wins in his fight against Askren.

“This year I will focus on several exhibitions,” he began. “I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him, as well.”

Jake isn’t the only celebrity Mayweather is calling out, either; he also mentioned rapper 50 Cent, stating that he’s down to face off against the artist despite 50’s claims that he’s “too small.”

 

“If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then,” Mayweather added. “I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent, it has to be ‘Winner Take All.’”

Thus far, Jake Paul has yet to respond to Mayweather’s callout — but considering how hungry he’s been for professional fights, it won’t be surprising if he agrees.

How to use new Hive Social app and why it’s so popular

Published: 3/Feb/2021 21:48

by Virginia Glaze
What is Hive social app
Unsplash.com, Adrej Lisakov / HIVE

While there are a few giants within the social media sphere, it seems that a new app has broken into the inner circle, and it’s being spearheaded by Gen Z users. Here’s everything you need to know about the surprising Hive app.

In the age of Twitter, Instagram and TikTok superiority, it’s hard for new social media apps to find a foothold and compete with other giants in the space.

However, one application has seemingly gone viral overnight, thanks to Gen Z users. It’s name is Hive, and it’s already taking the social media world by storm.

What is the Hive app?

The Hive app is a new social media platform that seems to combine the best features of Instagram and Twitter.

With a switchable layout for individual profiles, users can browse through media a la Instagram or look through someone’s feed Twitter-style, as well as use an explore page with featured and trending tabs.

Hive app social
HIVE
The Hive social app has become a viral sensation overnight as Instagram users flock to seemingly greener pastures.

An especially interesting feature of the Hive app is users’ ability to add music to their profiles, taking us all back to the days of MySpace.

How do you use it?

Hive acts much like Instagram, although some user have experienced glitches here and there while browsing through and uploading content.

All one needs to do is create an account and start posting. To find and connect with other users, simply use the ‘Browse’ feature, which can be reached via the magnifying glass icon on the bottom left of your screen.

hive app screenshots app store
Hive Social on the App Store
Hive seems to be the new alternative to Instagram, also featuring elements of Twitter.

From there, you can search for individual keywords, check out what’s trending, or what content is being specifically featured by Hive.

As for the app’s appeal, its surprisingly versatile. Users can upload photos, create text posts, and even share music, all from the same application – sort of like Tumblr, in a manner of speaking.

Why is Hive so popular all of the sudden?

Hive has become incredibly popular over the past week, with the platform revealing that it received a whopping 130,000 new users overnight on February 2.

But what exactly has users flocking to this new platform? According to some, its a response to the many glitches and controversial policies set in place by Instagram, with people hoping to use Hive’s Instagram-like layout as a replacement for the platform.

With so many new faces downloading the application, its servers even went down due to all the new love — and while consumers are still debating on whether making the switch from Insta to Hive permanent, we suggest you try it out for yourself to see if it’s worth the hype.