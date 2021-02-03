Floyd Mayweather says he’ll fight Jake Paul if he beats Ben Askren

After YouTube star Logan Paul scored an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, it seems the 50-0 boxing champ has picked up an unexpected appetite for influencer fights, as he has now called out Jake Paul for a potential bout.

In November 2020, it was announced that Logan Paul would be taking on Floyd Mayweather for a ‘Super Exhibition’ match in February 2021 — a fight that no one saw coming.

However, it seems that Logan’s bout with the boxing legend has been postponed due to the current health crisis and unexplained “business” issues… but that isn’t stopping Mayweather from scheduling a slew of other future matchups.

While Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather news has been the buzz of the internet, little brother Jake Paul has been terrorizing professional fighters left and right, finally nabbing a chance to faceoff against MMA pro Ben Askren.

It seems like his next fight is already lined up, though, as Mayweather hit out at the youngest Paul brother in a scathing Instagram post, claiming that he’s down to fight the tow-headed YouTuber for a potential exhibition — provided he wins in his fight against Askren.

“This year I will focus on several exhibitions,” he began. “I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him, as well.”

Jake isn’t the only celebrity Mayweather is calling out, either; he also mentioned rapper 50 Cent, stating that he’s down to face off against the artist despite 50’s claims that he’s “too small.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

“If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then,” Mayweather added. “I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent, it has to be ‘Winner Take All.’”

Thus far, Jake Paul has yet to respond to Mayweather’s callout — but considering how hungry he’s been for professional fights, it won’t be surprising if he agrees.