Joe Rogan explains how JRE Podcast “accidentally” became the biggest thing he’s done

Published: 23/Jan/2021 15:54 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 18:41

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan on his podcast
YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Joe Rogan

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed the chain of events that led him to “accidentally” starting up the JRE podcast, calling it “the biggest thing that I ever did.”

Joe Rogan has become one of the most popular personalities on the internet with his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which he has hosted a series of huge celebrities such as Kanye West and Elon Musk.

The podcast has been running for over a decade now, and in that period of time he has amassed over 10 million subscribers on the show’s YouTube channel.

There was some controversy when it was announced in May 2020 that the JRE podcast would be moving exclusively to Spotify. Up until recently, the podcast episodes appeared in full on YouTube, but now the full episodes can only be accessed via Spotify.

Joe Rogan in his podcast studio next to the Spotify logo
YouTube: PowerfulJRE
Not everyone was happy when the podcast became a Spotify exclusive.

Despite this, the star maintains a huge online presence and has experienced a huge amount of success with the podcast. But as Joe himself explains in episode 1600, it hadn’t always been his intention to end up doing podcasting.

“I got a slow drip, of fame,” he said, “and that’s one of the things that helped me. I got on television for the first time in the early nineties, with doing stand-up comedy.”

While some may think other aspects of his career to be more significant, Rogan seems to see his past achievements as stepping stones towards this podcast. “Then it led to a sitcom, then led to Fear Factor and the UFC and all those different things, and ultimately, it accidentally led to the biggest thing I ever did – which was this.”

Topic starts at 2:45

His answer may have surprised some listeners, including guest Lex Fridman, who asked, “is this the biggest thing you ever did?” Rogan replied, “oh, by far. By magnitudes. Massive, giant numbers of magnitudes different than anything I’ve ever done.”

His success with the podcast has certainly been impressive, and it seems that even Joe Rogan himself didn’t expect it to be as big of a hit as it has been.

Entertainment

Is Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather postponed? Cryptic post sparks rumors

Published: 22/Jan/2021 20:43

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather rumored to be postponed
YouTube: SnoopDoggTV / Logan Paul

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star Logan Paul shocked the entire internet by scoring a fight with none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather — but a certain social media post may have revealed that the fight is postponed.

Love it or hate it, YouTube boxing is the new hotness. Following Joe Weller vs KSI in 2018, stars like Logan Paul and his little bro Jake quickly turned the sport into a legitimate money-making hustle — and its grown into something massive.

In 2020, just after Jake Paul’s victory over former NBA pro Nate Robinson, Logan Paul announced he would be taking on Floyd Mayweather for a “Super Exhibition” match in February 2021.

Although precious little extra information was released, tickets for the fight officially went on sale a short while later… but now, a certain social media post floating around the net may spell bad news for the bout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Coach Kelvin Moore, a celebrated fitness trainer who works with MMA fighters and other athletes, hinted in an Instagram post that the fight date for Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather may have been postponed.

“What an honor to be out in LA to work with Logan and Jake Paul… at the training camp prep for Logan Paul vs Mayweather coming up,” he wrote. “The date’s been changed, but they’re bringing me back out when camp restarts for conditioning work on a whole different dimension.”

It’s unclear if Moore was discussing the date for training camp or the fight itself, but things got a whole lot more confusing after the coach deleted his post, which may have been the result of fans flocking to his account to comment on the situation.

Coach Kelvin states in an Instagram post the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight has been postponed.

Some fans also noticed that both Mayweather and Paul have taken the links to ticket sales for their fight out of their Instagram bios, further fueling the fire that the bout has been pushed back.

For now, there’s been no official statement from either party, leaving anxious viewers in the dark as to when the incredibly-hyped fight will happen.