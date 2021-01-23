Joe Rogan explains how JRE Podcast “accidentally” became the biggest thing he’s done

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed the chain of events that led him to “accidentally” starting up the JRE podcast, calling it “the biggest thing that I ever did.”

Joe Rogan has become one of the most popular personalities on the internet with his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which he has hosted a series of huge celebrities such as Kanye West and Elon Musk.

The podcast has been running for over a decade now, and in that period of time he has amassed over 10 million subscribers on the show’s YouTube channel.

There was some controversy when it was announced in May 2020 that the JRE podcast would be moving exclusively to Spotify. Up until recently, the podcast episodes appeared in full on YouTube, but now the full episodes can only be accessed via Spotify.

Despite this, the star maintains a huge online presence and has experienced a huge amount of success with the podcast. But as Joe himself explains in episode 1600, it hadn’t always been his intention to end up doing podcasting.

“I got a slow drip, of fame,” he said, “and that’s one of the things that helped me. I got on television for the first time in the early nineties, with doing stand-up comedy.”

While some may think other aspects of his career to be more significant, Rogan seems to see his past achievements as stepping stones towards this podcast. “Then it led to a sitcom, then led to Fear Factor and the UFC and all those different things, and ultimately, it accidentally led to the biggest thing I ever did – which was this.”

His answer may have surprised some listeners, including guest Lex Fridman, who asked, “is this the biggest thing you ever did?” Rogan replied, “oh, by far. By magnitudes. Massive, giant numbers of magnitudes different than anything I’ve ever done.”

His success with the podcast has certainly been impressive, and it seems that even Joe Rogan himself didn’t expect it to be as big of a hit as it has been.