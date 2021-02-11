Logo
Who is Joe Rogan?

Published: 11/Feb/2021 17:45

by Chris Stokel-Walker
who is Joe Rogan? - Joe Rogan on the JRE Podcast
YouTube: JRE

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is a comedian, commentator and podcaster, who is polarizing to say the least, with the internet often split into two tribes: those who love the podcast host for his outspoken views, and those who find him too tough to bear.

But the host of The Joe Rogan Experience, which is on Spotify and YouTube, is a bona fide internet celebrity, with millions of fans who hang on his every word and a platform that attracts some of the biggest names in business and entertainment – including Tesla founder Elon Musk – to spill the beans in front of his microphone.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Rogan.

Contents

Joe Rogan facts

How old is Joe Rogan? 

His rebellious nature, outspoken views and social media savvy may make Rogan seem younger than his years, but he’s in fact 53 years old. He also credits his youthful exuberance to testosterone supplements.

Rogan was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 11, 1967. He began his career in comedy before pivoting to mixed martial arts (MMA) and podcasting. 

How Tall is Joe Rogan? 

The podcaster gives the impression of being a larger than life character, but in fact he’s a pretty average guy when it comes to height.

Standing at 5ft 7in (1.71m), he’s slightly below the global average height for men.

What is Joe Rogan’s net worth?

With a career in comedy, MMA commentating and a successful online persona that includes a podcast empire behind him, Joe Rogan is pretty wealthy.

While exact figures vary, most sources seem to believe he’s worth around $100 million or more, when taking into account his past earnings and his current business interests.

Where does Joe Rogan live? 

That $100 million wealth allows Joe Rogan to live in the lap of luxury. In October 2020, he bought a luxurious 10,980-square-foot mansion in Austin, Texas, for a cool $14.4 million.

The eight-bedroom mansion is located on Lake Austin, and inspired by Asian design and architecture. Rogan moved there from a smaller, but still palatial mansion in California, citing the state’s high taxes as one of the reasons he was moving.

How did Joe Rogan Become famous?

Joe Rogan Stand-Up Comedy

Rogan became enamored with comedy after watching Richard Pryor performing. Friends he had at the gym and Taekwondo school he ran encouraged him to take to the stage, pointing out that they frequently made him laugh. He first performed in Boston, Massachusetts, in August 1988.

Two years later, in 1990, Rogan moved to New York City and worked the New York comedy circuit. In 1994, he moved to Los Angeles and fame beckoned. He appeared on an MTV comedy show, which resulted in a Fox sitcom called Hardball. He moved on to NewsRadio, another popular sitcom, which was broadcast on NBC. Rogan also had a Netflix special in 2018.

Joe Rogan stand up comedy on Netflix
Netflix
Joe Rogan’s Netflix special “Strange Times”

Joe Rogan in the UFC

Around the same time as he was acting in popular sitcoms, Rogan was watching the rise of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Combining his interest in martial arts and his love of being in front of the camera, he joined the UFC in February 1997, conducting backstage interviews at UFC 12: Judgement Day. Rogan initially left the UFC after two years over a dispute over money.

Joe Rogan interviewing Connor McGregor
UFC
Joe Rogan is often a ringside host at UFC events.

In 2002, he returned to the UFC as co-commentator alongside Mike Goldberg, winning awards along the way for his idiosyncratic calls. All the while he was performing gigs and working on TV shows. Rogan eventually left the commentators’ desk behind in 2016.

He’s also appeared in the UFC video games, but dropped out before UFC 4 because he “absolutely hates” doing the voiceover for it.

Joe Rogan Podcast

What is the Joe Rogan Podcast?

One of the reasons for Rogan leaving the UFC was the continued success of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and the amount of time it took out of his life. Launched in 2009 with Brian Redban, another comedian, it was initially broadcast on Ustream, then moved to YouTube.

Rogan himself has described the podcast as he and his co-host “sitting in front of laptops bullshitting”. Yet the podcast has proved as popular as Rogan’s UFC announcing, winning him multiple awards and being downloaded millions of times.

Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan Podcast
YouTube: PowerfulJRE
Joe Rogan and Elon Musk on one of his most infamous episodes.

Some of the biggest guests on the podcast include Elon Musk, who appeared on episode 1169 in a rambling, eye-opening interview, though he has also attracted mainstream celebrities from sports and television: Jay Leno and cyclist Lance Armstrong, as well as Neil deGrasse Tyson, have sat besides Rogan to chat.

Spotify took The Joe Rogan Experience from YouTube with a $100 million deal – one of the largest ever brokered in podcasting – in May 2020. The deal allows Spotify exclusive rights to full episodes of the podcast from January 2021, with short clips still being uploaded onto the YouTube channel Rogan runs.

Joe Rogan’s Opinions

Joe Rogan’s Views on Gaming

In a July 2020 interview on his podcast, Rogan described gaming as “a waste of time” for most people. “Video games are a real problem,” Rogan said. “They’re a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f**king fun. You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”

His opinion sparked a widespread debate on social media.

Joe Rogan’s Political Views

Rogan is avowedly liberal in his political views, supporting the legalization of cannabis, the use of LSD, gay rights and a Universal Basic Income. He said he would likely vote for Bernie Sanders, but controversially said he would support Donald Trump over Joe Biden, citing his age. “Biden, to me, is like having a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods, it is not going to work out,” he said. “It’s not going to make it.”

On his podcast, he brings on guests from both sides of the political aisle. Some praise this for providing a more balanced approach. Others have been critical, arguing it gives a platform to potentially harmful views, while Rogan sits on the fence, or will even agree with contradicting views one episode to the next.

Joe Rogan makes $30 million to top list of highest-earning podcasts

Published: 5/Feb/2020 12:52

by Matt Porter
YouTube: PowerfulJRE / Unsplash

The Joe Rogan Experience is widely regarded as one of the most popular podcasts in the world, and new reports suggest that the stand-up comic made $30 million while hosting his show in 2019.

For many, Joe Rogan is the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. After joining the fighting organization in 1997 as a post-fight interviewer, Rogan eventually moved into a color-commentary position and has been calling the biggest mixed martial arts fights ever since, lending his expertise to bouts featuring legends like Brock Lesnar, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and Conor McGregor.

In 2009, the comedian launched his own podcast titled The Joe Rogan Experience, and for over a decade, he has invited on an eclectic mix of celebrities, academics, and experts to discuss the world, and often the sport of MMA, propelling him to the top of podcast charts worldwide. Now, Forbes have revealed the ten hosts who have made the most from their shows in 2019, and claim Joe Rogan is soundly at the top.

Joe Rogan commentating at a UFC event with Paul Felder.
Instagram: Joe Rogan
Rogan is also known for providing color commentary at UFC events.

According to a report from Forbes on February 3, Joe Rogan is comfortably top of the rankings, claiming that the commentator-turned-podcaster made $30 million from The Joe Rogan Experience in 2019, a staggering amount considering the shows air for free every day, with no obligation from listeners to pay.

Speaking to the site, Edison Research’s senior vice president Tom Webster said: “He is delivering scale and engagement. He’s number one in terms of reach in the United States.”

What makes the number even more impressive is how far ahead of his nearest competition he is, with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark occupying the second spot on the list with their ‘My Favorite Murder’ series, which is believed to have made $15 million in revenue during 2019, just 50% of what The Joe Rogan Experience generated. Dave Ramsey’s advice podcasts brought in $10 million,

Joe Rogan with Robert Downey Jr.
Twitter: Joe Rogan
Rogan has had some huge celebrity guests, including actor Robert Downey Jr.

Dave Ramsey’s advice podcasts brought in $10 million, while actor Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert, which sees him interview celebrity friends and experts made $9 million. Rounding out the list is former ESPN commentator Bill Simmons, who raked in $7 million through his sports-based show.

Forbes states that they estimated earnings based on the time period of January 1, 2019 through to January 1, 2020, and used data from podcast hosting services like Apple and Stitcher along with interviews with industry insiders. They also included revenue from any tours where the host took their podcast on the road, paid memberships, and YouTube earnings, with many choosing to upload clips from their shows online.

The Joe Rogan Experience averages over 190 million downloads a month alone, with videos of the episodes regularly drawing in a million views on YouTube.

Highest-earning podcasters in 2019

  1. Joe Rogan – The Joe Rogan Experience – $30 million
  2. Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark – My Favorite Murder – $15 million
  3. Dave Ramsey – The Dave Ramsey Show – $10 million
  4. Dax Shephard – Armchair Expert – $9 million
  5. Bill Simmons – The Bill Simmons Show – $7 million

H/T: Forbes