AMP’s Agent00 reveals dream Twitch guest that would be “impossible” to get

AMP co-founder Agent00 has revealed his dream Twitch guest that would be “impossible” to collaborate with during a podcast with Hasan, WillNeff, and QTCinderella.

Although members of the organization have been creating content for many years before AMP, the collective formed in 2019 after Agent, Fanum, Duke Dennis, and ImDavisss joined together.

Kai Cenat came along shortly after, and the group has skyrocketed to the top of both Twitch and YouTube with some of the most popular content across both platforms.

Article continues after ad

Agent appeared on the Fear& podcast with Hasan, WillNeff, and QTCinderella, and during the episode, was asked who his dream Twitch guest would be.

“It was Kobe [Bryant]. It’s always been Kobe. In my head, I was like ‘I can’t wait to meet Kobe.’ I cried when he died,” Agent said.

“Aside from that though, probably just Dave Chapelle or Masai Ujiri.”

(Topic starts at 18:49 in video)

In regards to his dream of collaborating with Dave Chappelle, Agent says he wants his time with the comedian to “happen naturally.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Agent himself hasn’t had a ton of big names appear on his stream over the years, fellow AMP member Kai Cenat has continued to surprise fans with celebrity collabs.

Most recently, Kai started his Mafiathon 2 event where he is live-streaming for the entire month of November and has had stars on his channel almost daily.

iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove came to the mansion to recreate the popular show alongside the Twitch star on day one of the marathon. On day two, Cenat joined forces with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg for a stream at the musician’s mansion.

Article continues after ad

On the fifth day of his subathon, Kai invited another rapper – GloRilla – to hang out with him and the group as tens of thousands of viewers watched.

Even Kai’s lead-up to the start of Mafiathon 2 was celebrity-packed, as the announcement video featured Kim Kardashian.