Twitch streamer hit with DMCA strike because somebody stole his emote - Dexerto

Popular streamer Masayoshi has called on Twitch to give him a helping hand as he was hit with a DMCA stike because someone else took his own emote art and passed it off as their own.

Some Twitch streamers who build up a loyal community look to tap into that where possible, be it through games with fans, a community discord, or creating long-standing inside jokes. Fans in turn support streamers with donations and subscriptions, with the latter giving them a chance to stand out in the chat with a badge and emotes.

Most, if not all, successful channels have their own emotes too for fans to spam while a stream is live, with some of these taking the form of the streamer’s logo, pet, face, and whatever else they might think of.

These emotes are unique to their channels, and while they might inspire ideas for other streamers, it’s rare that they’re actually stolen entirely. However, it does happen.

On April 5, popular variety streamer Masayoshi revealed that another channel had taken some of his emote art and tried to pass it off as their own.

In turn, Masayoshi had been DMCA striked because of it, with the claim being made that he had stolen the emote art, even though the other streamer had seemingly deleted the emote from their channel.

“Yo @TwitchSupport, user stole and uploaded my emote art to their channel. I received a false DMCA strike claiming that I’m the one that stole the art,” he tweeted. “I think the user might have deleted them since but I still have a strike. Would appreciate some help on this ASAP!”

Fans and friends of the streamer quickly rallied in reply to his tweet, bombarding Twitch Support with tweets in the hopes of giving it visibility.

There’s no word, yet, on whether or not they’ve managed to get things squared away, but the streamer will want the DMCA strike gone before it affects his channel in a bigger way.