Mark Zuckerberg wants to start Twitch channel to stream his favorite game

Mark Zuckerberg might be closer to creating a Twitch channel, and it’s all thanks to his favorite strategy game, Civilization.

Mark Zuckerberg caught up with Pubity in late September at Meta’s annual Connect event in Menlo Park, California. There, the Meta CEO spoke about creating a Twitch channel to stream his favorite game, Civilization.

“Priscilla looked at my Steam account the other day and she’s like, ‘What?! You’ve played this for more than a thousand hours.” Zuckerberg said. “In terms of strategy games, the one that I’m more likely to want to be the best in the world at is Civilization.”

“I think at some point, I should do, like, a Twitch stream of me playing with someone because I’m pretty convinced that I’m close to grandmaster status. I’d be surprised if anyone in the world could beat me at that.”

Zuckerberg has been playing Civilization as early as middle school and was inspired to become an engineer because of the game. During a speech from earlier in his career, Zuckerberg said he was even playing the strategy game when he received his acceptance email from Harvard.

“How many of you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you got that email telling you you got into Harvard? I was playing the video game Civilization,” he said.

Civilization was designed in 1991 by Sid Meier and Bruce Shelley. According to the game’s official website, the point of Civilization is to challenge players “to guide a civilization through history and build an empire to stand the test of time.”

Additionally, “Players assume the role of a famous historical leader, making all the crucial economic, political, and military decisions as they pursue one of multiple paths to victory.”

While the game has only released six variations, the seventh installment is due to launch on February 11, 2025.

Despite Zuckerberg not having a Twitch channel as of this writing, perhaps the upcoming release of his favorite game will initiate the IRL stream that he teased.

If and when Zuckerberg creates a Twitch channel, he will be joining popular streamers like Kai Cenat, xQc, Pokimane, TommyInnit, and more.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s rival, Elon Musk, has been streaming Diablo 4 on X to the tune of millions of views.