Nadeshot becomes top 5 most subscribed Twitch streamer after insane subathon

Former professional Call of Duty player Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has become one of the most-subscribed Twitch streamers in the world, behind only major names like Kai Cenat and Jynxzi, after his crazy subathon.

Once upon a time, during the days of peak Black Ops 2, Nadeshot was a pretty big name on Twitch and YouTube, and his livestreams would regularly harness thousands of viewers.

As his corporate career as CEO and founder of 100 Thieves kicked off, however, his content slowed down, and many likely thought it would take a miracle to see him regularly streaming again.

In 2024, though, he has taken a step back from his day-to-day role with 100 Thieves, and has dedicated all of his time to streaming, where he’s been slowly growing.

That was until he started his subathon on November 1, 2024 – and he saw his sub count increase astronomically.

With various subscriber milestone goals, which included OpTic Gaming and HBR tattoos, Nadeshot has had an increase of around 35,000 subscribers at the time of writing, having capped his subathon on November 11.

That puts him up to over 48,000 subscribers while live on the platform. According to stats tracker TwitchTracker – who have him at just shy of 47,000 – this makes him the fifth most subscribed streamer on Twitch.

The only streamers ahead of him are Kai Cenat, Jynxzi, HasanAbi, and CaseOh.

Kai is currently in the middle of his own subathon, as he attempts to reclaim the crown for highest Twitch subscriber count of all time, which Ironmouse took from him in October.

Hasan has had a bit of a subscriber buff in November too thanks to the U.S. Presidential Election, but it would still have been a hard task for Nadeshot to make up an approximately 40k subscriber difference, especially in a capped subathon.

Prior to his 24/7 stream, Nadeshot revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare eye condition that requires surgery.