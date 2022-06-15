Jeffree Star blasts James Charles & Tati Westbrook drama for “ruining” YouTube beauty community

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star sat down with Logan Paul to discuss his career — including the “dramageddon” that happened in 2019 between James Charles & Tati Westbrook.

In 2019, online beauty guru James Charles was the subject of a major internet scandal after fellow influencer Tati Westbrook published a video accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

The video took over the internet in short order, causing Charles to lose hundreds of thousands of subscribers as viewers rescinded their support for the star.

Charles later uploaded a (now-deleted) video detailing his side of the story, titled ‘No More Lies,’ which resulted in significant pushback over Tati’s previous claims.

Advertisement

Westbrook then created another explanatory video, where she claimed that YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson had driven her to create her initial exposé. This sparked significant backlash against both stars, resulting in Dawson ultimately being ousted from YouTube due to public outrage.

Since then, Dawson has been slowly but surely making his way back to creating content, while Star has moved out to Wyoming to start his very own Yak ranch. Star appeared on a June 14 episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast to discuss his current pursuits when the crew asked him why he’s been uploading less content on YouTube.

Advertisement

Star cited drama within the beauty community as the reason for him distancing himself from the scene, referencing the issue with Tati as part of his withdrawal.

“I think beauty overall on YouTube is kinda dead,” he explained. “All the drama. All the craziness, all the personalities… it got so unfun. So f**king toxic. So dark and ugly.”

“All those people were awful. They wanted to villainize me, cause me and Shane were the most successful. We had the biggest launch in makeup history. …it was so cool, and people got mad at how successful we got.”

Paul then mentioned the “James and Tati stuff” from 2019 — which Star answered, “ruined the beauty community.”

Advertisement

“That was an atom bomb,” he said of the fallout. “…It was really crazy.”

(Topic begins at 33:55)

For now, Star says he’s thriving at his home in Wyoming, where he’s busy keeping up his Yak ranch — far away from the LA drama, which Paul himself also relocated from last year in favor of Puerto Rico.