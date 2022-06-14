Floyd Mayweather accuses Logan Paul of “clout chasing” for rematch amid pay dispute

Boxing great Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather claimed that Logan Paul has asked for a rematch of their 2021 exhibition bout despite all of his frustrations about a lack of pay.

Over the last few years, Logan and Jake Paul have been at the forefront when it comes to influencer boxing events – moving on from just fighting fellow YouTubers to actual athletes and fighters.

Logan has taken on the biggest test of them all, however, facing off against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather back in June of 2021. Even though it was an exhibition fight, and no winner was announced, it was still a fascinating spectacle – and Logan managed to go the distance with ‘Money’.

Over a year on from the fight, the social media star has continually expressed frustrations about a lack of pay – and has even threatened legal action against Floyd. Though, the boxing great says there’s also been interest in a second fight.

On June 14, Floyd was in Japan announcing his next fight – an exhibition with MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura – when he revealed that there’s apparent interest on Logan’s side to redo the fight.

“Logan Paul is the same guy that said he didn’t get paid but someone from his team, the guy who actually put that exhibition on reached out to us and said that Logan Paul wanted to do another exhibition,” Mayweather said in the fight announcement press conference.

“This is the same guy that said he didn’t get paid. So, you guys have got to start watching these certain individuals, clout chasing. You see these guys constantly bringing up Floyd Mayweather’s name when they’re just trying to get clout,” he added. “I don’t know who it was exactly who reached out, but he (Floyd’s camp) told me this the day before yesterday (June 12).”

Timestamp of 25:24

With Floyd calling out Logan with the clout-chasing description, it probably won’t be all that long before the imPaulsive responds and addresses things.

He is reportedly stepping back into the ring in August, a few weeks after his brother Jake fights in New York, and who knows what will happen afterwards.