Logan Paul reveals insane amount he spends on rent in Puerto Rico

Logan Paul offered fans a tour of the $28 million property he’s renting in Puerto Rico while his house is being built and revealed he’s paying a whopping $57,000 per month in rent.

In February 2021, Logan Paul announced he was moving to Puerto Rico after spending most of his life living in Southern California. The YouTube star claimed he “fell in love” with the country and wanted to start a new chapter there.

Since then, more than a year has passed as he’s now building a house over there.

In the meantime, though, he’s living an insane $28 million mansion that he revealed is setting him back $57,000 per month in rent.

“We’re out here in Dorado, Puerto Rico. We’re at Logan’s new pad,” said Mike Majlak while looking at the stunning modern white and grey mansion surrounded by palm trees. “What is it? Is this an Airbnb? It’s massive!”

Turns out, massive is an understatement. The house has 34 beds in total, enormous pools, decadent marble floors, a labyrinth of spiraling staircases, wardrobes the size of an average bedroom, and a whole lot more.

However, as impressive and expensive as it is, Logan claims the house he’s building is in a league of its own. “Wait until you see my new house,” he said. “I bought a house. It’s being built right now, and it’s f**king sick.”

It’s hard to imagine how amazing his new house will be considering how good the one he’s currently renting is. After all, the monthly rent alone is more expensive than the average annual salary in the United States.